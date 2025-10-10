Fri 10 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: With her soft approach towards BJP and attack on Samajwadi Party and Congress, BSP national President Mayawati sent her clear political message to party leaders workers while addressing the mega rally here on October 9.

Mayawati selected the occasion of 19th death anniversary of BSP founder and dalit thinker Kanshiram to attack Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring the BSP memorials when the SP was in power.

Mayawati charged Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring Kanshiram memorial when he was chief minister. She also said that the name of Kasganj as Kanshiram Nagar was also reverted by SP government. Feeling threat of erosion in vote share of her party through PDA (pichda, dalit and alpsankhayak),Mayawati said Akhilesh Yadav only talked about Kanshiram and PDA when out of power.

Mayawati warned her party leaders and workers to keep away from such parties and their leaders who were not genuinely interested in betterment of dalits. She also talked about Chandrashekhar Ravan and his Azad party without taking name. She realises potential threat from young dalit leader Chandrashekhar Ravan and his party in Western UP.

Displaying her soft attitude towards BJP which helped her thrice in the past to become chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for better upkeep of Kanshiram memorial. Denying any alliance in future, Mayawati made it clear that her party will contest all elections independently. She also regretted previous alliances with Congress and Samajwadi Party.

With massive mobilisation Mayawati made it clear that her party will remain relevant in 2027 assembly polls and thereafter. The successful rally also boosted the morale of party workers and cadre. Since 2012, BSP registered sharp decline in vote share and exodus of leaders and workers to BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress. Mayawati addressed a huge rally which almost filled the venue after a gap of nine years. There is no doubt the massive response to rally has unnerved all political parties in the state.

Mayawati also used the occasion to re-launch her young nephew Akash Anand as number two leader in the party. He was also asked to address the rally where slogans were raised only in favour of Mayawati and Akash Anand.

The occasion was also utilised to raise the slogans to make Mayawati as chief minister of a BSP government in 2027 in UP. Mayawati also gave a call to her party workers and cadre to work hard at booth level to bring BSP in power on its own.

The manner in which BSP national President targeted opposition parties, Samajwadi Party and Congress gave enough indication of her understanding with BJP which was reflected through the rally.

Samajwadi Party also held function at party headquarters to pay tributes to dalit thinker Kanshiram on his death anniversary. Samajwadi Party national President without taking name of Mayawati hinted on her BSP’s covert alliance with BJP.

Similarly Congress Party also organised function at party headquarters to pay tributes to Kanshiram. UPCC President Ajay Rai said that Mayawati rally proved her allegiance to BJP-RSS. Ajai Rai asked as to why Mayawati had not organised such a grand rally to remember Kanshiram in last few years. He said that a big rally was facade to mislead the dalit community. UPCC president further said that Mayawati was acting at the behest of BJP in view of Bihar elections. (IPA Service)