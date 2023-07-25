Targetting the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked ‘why does the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) need a 38-party National Democratic Alliance’ since it has the ED, I-T and CBI.

“After many years, it has emerged that an amoeba called NDA is alive in the country… We, who are patriotic politicians, have formed an alliance called ‘INDIA’. That same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted leaders of 36 parties…Honestly, they don’t need so many parties at all. Only three groups — ED, I-T and CBI are good enough for them,” said Thackeray in a swipe.

He claimed that many parties in the NDA do not have even a single MP, the ‘real Shiv Sena’ (led by Thackeray) is not a part of the NDA, but the Shiv Sena (of CM Eknath Shinde) only comprises traitors.

The ex-CM also warned that 2024 would mark a new chapter in the country’s history, and everything has to end — just as the sun had finally set on the British Empire, for this is the law of nature.

Thackeray’s sharp comments came in his annual marathon multi-media interview on the eve of his 62nd birthday Thursday, given to Saamana Group Executive Editor Sanjay Raut, MP, the first instalment of which was published on Wednesday.