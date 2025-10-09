Thu 9 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Dr. Ram Puniyani

On the occasion of 100th year of foundation of RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ex-Pracharak of RSS, paid eulogies to the RSS. He said that RSS has sacrificed tremendously for the freedom of the country and in places like Chimur RSS organized a protest also. As per him the contribution of RSS to Nation building is tremendous.

What is the real story? Freedom movement was for composite Indian Nationalism; inclusive to the core. Muslim Communalists were struggling for Muslim Nation and Hindu Communalists (RSS, Hindu Mahasabha) for Hindu nation. While Savarkar was not part of the RSS, he was a sort of Patron and ideologue of Hindutva and Hindu Nation. He was the guiding icon of RSS to a great extent. After apologizing and getting released from Andamans and later Ratnagiri jail, Savarkar never supported the freedom movement and was receiving a princely pension of Rs 60 per month, (close to Rs 4 Lakh of today) He helped the British in getting recruits for their army.

Hedgewar who was to be the first Sarsanghchalak of RSS did participate in Khilafat movement and was imprisoned for a year. With this taking along of Muslims and later Mopilla revolt of Kerala (Which was primarily the struggle of peasants against landlords) his Hindu Nationalism came to the fore and he left the Congress. Later he was part of the foundation of RSS, along with other Chittapavan Brahmins. They were disturbed due to the coming up of dalits in the form of movement against Landlord-Brahmin (Non Brahmin Movement). The other factor of foundation of RSS was the attempt of Gandhi to make the movement all inclusive, including Muslims. The third core factor for formation of RSS was inspiration from Mussolini and Hitler.

The major evidence of ‘their’ nationalism being different was manifest when Pundit Nehru gave the call for unfurling tricolour on January 26, 1930. Hedgewar also called for unfurling the flag but it was to be a saffron flag. Currently even when the RS 100 coin has been issued to commemorate the 100th year of RSS, the coin has the picture of Bharat Mata with the Saffron flag, not Indian tricolour. The Tricolour was accepted by the Constitution and the Government planned to unfurl it on 15th August 1947. Shamsul Islam an eminent scholar of RSS writes “RSS English organ Organizer in its issue of August 14, 1947, denigrating the National Flag wrote that it would “never be respected and owned by Hindus. The word three is in itself an evil, and a flag having three colours will certainly produce a very bad psychological effect and is injurious to Country”

Hedgewar did participate in salt Satyagrah as he saw this as an opportunity to expand his organization by trying to lure the freedom fighters who were jailed. So he resigned from the post of Sarsanghchalak and went to jail and upon return assumed the same post again. During this period he dissuaded others from participating in the movement. RSS as an organization did not take part in any anti British movement.

In the wake of 1942 ‘Quit India’ Movement many claims and their hollowness came out. Atal Behari Vajpayee claimed that he participated in the freedom movement, “In the wake of 1998 general elections, he had issued an appeal for seeking votes; he wrote that not only was he working for the RSS at shakha level but he also participated in the freedom movement .” As such he was part of RSS that time and as schools/colleges were closed he had gone to Bateshwar, his native village. He became an onlooker to the procession which was part of the Quit India movement. As an onlooker he was arrested. He immediately gave a letter dissociating from the procession and was released in a couple of days. “On August 27, 1942, at about 2 p.m. Kakua alias Liladhar and Mahuan came to the Ala and delivered a speech and persuaded the people to break the forest laws. Two hundred people went to the Forest Office and I along with my brother followed the crowd and reached Bateshwar Forest Office. My brother stayed below and all other people went up. I do not know the name of any other person, except Kakua and Mahuan, who was there.”

Golwalkar was Sarsanghchalak at this time. “In 1942 also there was a strong sentiment in the hearts of many. At that time too routine work of the Sangh continued. Sangh vowed not to do anything directly.” (Shri Guruji Samgra Darshan, Vol IV, page 39-40).

This ideologue of the RSS clearly spells out that fighting against the British has not been part of their agenda. “We should remember that in our pledge we have talked of the freedom of the country through defending religion and culture, there is no mention of the departure of the British from here.” A longish quote from Golwalkar clarifies their whole attitude “There was some unrest in the mind due to the situation developing in the country from time to time. There was such unrest in 1942. Before that there was the movement of 1930-31.

At that time many other people had gone to Doctorji (Hedgewar). The delegation requested Doctorji that this movement will give Independence and Sangh should not lag behind. At that time, when a gentleman told Doctorji that he was ready to go to jail, Doctorji said ‘definitely go, but who will take care of your family then?’ That gentleman replied , ‘I have sufficiently arranged resources not only to run the family expenses for two years but also to pay fines according to requirement’, then Doctorji told him ‘If you have fully arranged for the resources then come out to work for Sangh for two years’. After returning home that gentleman neither went to jail nor came out to work for the Sangh.”

Golwalkar also stated that “At that time too the routine work of Sangh continued. Sangh vowed not to do anything directly. However, upheaval (uthal-puthal) in the minds of Sangh volunteers continued. Sangh is an organization of inactive persons, their talks are useless, not only outsiders but also many of our volunteers did talk like this. They were greatly disgusted too.” However, there is not a single publication or document of the Sangh which could throw some light on the great work the RSS did indirectly for the Quit India movement.”

Modi’s assertions have nothing to do with the truth. RSS is an organization working for Hindu Nation and had nothing to do with the freedom movement which aimed at a secular, democratic inclusive nation. (IPA Service)