The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the alleged involvement of some members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in “anti-national activities”.

The raids were conducted at premises linked to the accused and suspects across Kurnool, Nellore and Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana’s Nizamabad.

Last month, a case was registered by the NIA in Hyderabad against 27 people for conspiring to “wage war against the central government.”

The First Information Report or the FIR was registered against Abdul Khader and 26 others for carrying out “anti-national activities” at the Khader’s house in Nizamabad’s Auto Nagar.

Sources say Abdul Khader has admitted that he had constructed an additional portion on the roof of his house to be used by the PFI members for their meetings and trainings in lieu of Rs six lakh.

“In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, they recruited the members of Popular Front of India (PFI), organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts. They formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and were involved in activities disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” the FIR says.

“The PFI members started coaching and physical exercises for the youth in the name of Karate classes and used to provoke them against a particular community with their hated speeches etc,” the FIR adds