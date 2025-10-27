Airbus Chairman René Obermann has expressed strong optimism about the company’s prospects in India, highlighting the country’s engineering capabilities, ambition, and high-quality standards as pivotal factors in the aviation giant’s future plans. Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue, Obermann described India not only as a key strategic partner but also as an essential pillar in Airbus’ global supply chain.

India, according to Obermann, has an abundance of highly skilled engineers and a rapidly growing aerospace ecosystem that makes it an ideal destination for long-term investment. “We are very bullish on India,” Obermann stated, reinforcing the company’s continued commitment to strengthening its ties with the nation. Airbus has long viewed India as a hub for innovation and production, with its skilled workforce and burgeoning infrastructure making it an attractive site for expanding the company’s footprint in the region.

The comments come amid growing recognition of India’s increasing role in global supply chains, particularly in high-tech industries like aerospace and defence. Airbus, which has significant production and engineering operations in the country, has taken steps to increase its presence, capitalising on India’s growing economic influence and its large domestic aviation market. The company has also forged partnerships with local players in an effort to enhance its production capabilities in the country, with a focus on meeting the demands of the Indian market and broader Asia-Pacific region.

In terms of its strategic goals, Airbus views India not just as a production base but as a critical partner in its long-term plans for global expansion. The company’s extensive operations in India include engineering, manufacturing, and assembly facilities, which are integral to Airbus’ supply chain for both commercial and defence sectors. With India’s aviation industry expanding rapidly, both in terms of passenger growth and the development of indigenous aerospace capabilities, Airbus is positioning itself to capitalise on the nation’s growing importance in global aerospace markets.

Airbus’ collaboration with India extends beyond just business transactions. The company has been involved in a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing local aviation expertise, including training and skill development programmes. These efforts are in line with India’s aspirations to become a global leader in aerospace innovation. As India’s aviation sector continues to grow, Airbus is committed to nurturing this talent pool, ensuring that India remains a competitive player in the global aerospace arena.

While India’s potential in aerospace has been recognised for years, Obermann’s statements signal an even greater commitment from Airbus to strengthen its ties with the country. The Indian government has been pushing for greater self-reliance in its defence and aerospace sectors, and Airbus is well-placed to be a partner in this endeavour. With India’s focus on indigenous aircraft manufacturing and its desire to develop advanced technologies, Airbus’ deepening engagement in the country could significantly contribute to these national goals.

The significance of Obermann’s comments also reflects broader trends in the global aviation sector. As the world looks to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies like Airbus are reassessing their supply chains and looking to regions like India, which offer substantial growth potential and access to a vast consumer base. For Airbus, this means strengthening its engineering and manufacturing presence in the country, ensuring that it is well-positioned to meet growing demand for aircraft and related services.