The Vishwa Hindu Parishad flagged what it terms “crypto-Christians” during a press briefing on Sunday, alleging that individuals embracing Christianity for worship nevertheless retain Hindu status on official records in order to continue accessing caste-based reservations. VHP general secretary Milind Parande claimed that many such converts do not update their documentation post-conversion, making their change of faith invisible to both government bodies and society.

Parande asserted that the practice undermines the integrity of reservation policies designed for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as his organisation sees it. This concern builds on previous VHP statements from 2022 in which the organisation said religious converts should not benefit from scheduled-category reservations. The issue has also gained traction in states such as Mumbai-based Maharashtra, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced legal action against alleged “crypto-Christians” misusing reserved status for education and employment.

Analysts say the phenomenon highlighted by the VHP reflects broader tensions in India’s dual system of caste identity and religious status. A 2023 academic paper on “subversive adaptation” of Christian converts noted that some individuals occupy “hybridised” identities, navigating social realities by converting in faith but retaining formal caste classification. This form of identity management is particularly visible where conversion may lead to a loss of access to social benefits tied to Scheduled Caste classification.

Critics argue that the VHP framing risks stigmatising genuine conversions and could fuel communal suspicion. Church leaders in Maharashtra have denounced the term “crypto-Christians” as misleading. According to one cleric, converts are either Christians or belong to another faith and the notion of a hidden Christian identity is largely a political construct. The Catholic Church has emphasised that forced conversions or financial inducement are illicit, rejecting any suggestion that believers should conceal their faith to access state benefits.

On the other side of the debate, caste-based reservations remain a highly sensitive policy instrument in India’s social welfare system. Scheduled Caste status is limited to Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs under existing constitutional interpretation and Supreme Court rulings. This means that when a Muslim or Christian claims SC status, the validity of that classification is contested. The VHP’s recent comments build on this legal framework, contending that converts to Christianity who keep their Hindu caste certificates distort the intended targets of reservation policies.

Government responses vary by state. In Maharashtra the legislative agenda includes proposals to tighten anti-conversion laws and review the eligibility criteria for reservation claims. Official data on how many individuals may fall into this so-called “crypto-Christian” category are scarce, and scholars note the difficulty of documenting hidden conversions given the private nature of faith and the complexities around caste identity.