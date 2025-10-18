Three Afghan cricketers have lost their lives in a Pakistani airstrike on Paktika province, Afghanistan. The attack occurred as the players were travelling to participate in a friendly match in the eastern region, which borders Pakistan. According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the players had been on their way from Urgun to Sharana when the deadly strike took place.

The cricketers who were killed in the airstrike have been identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon. Along with them, five other individuals were also reported dead in the attack. The ACB expressed their profound sorrow over the loss of the players, underlining their importance to the Afghan cricketing community. The tragic incident has raised concerns about the safety of Afghan citizens in areas close to the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Pakistan airstrike, though not officially confirmed as targeting the cricketers specifically, occurred in the context of ongoing military operations in the region. Paktika province has long been a hotspot for military tensions, with both Pakistani and Afghan forces having conducted operations in the area. However, this attack has drawn considerable attention due to its direct impact on Afghan civilians, particularly athletes involved in recreational activities, rather than military personnel or suspected militants.

In response to the attack, the ACB issued a statement condemning the incident and calling for an immediate investigation into the airstrike. The board also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, vowing to offer support in any possible way. The ACB’s response highlights the broader impact that conflict in the region has on sports and community activities. Afghan cricket has increasingly become a source of pride for the country, and such tragedies continue to disrupt the lives of athletes and fans alike.

The killings of Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon also cast a shadow over the future of cricket in Afghanistan, especially in the context of the country’s ongoing political and social turmoil. Afghan cricket has made considerable strides in recent years, gaining international recognition with appearances in major international tournaments. The incident underscores the dangers faced by athletes and civilians alike, caught in the crossfire of ongoing conflicts.

Local authorities in Paktika province have begun investigations into the airstrike, although details remain scarce. While Afghanistan’s government has condemned the attack, the political complexities surrounding the region’s border issues make it difficult to discern the exact motivations behind the strike. Some local experts have suggested that the attack might have been a part of Pakistan’s broader military strategy aimed at insurgent groups operating near the border, though this has not been confirmed.

This tragic event follows a series of incidents where civilians, including athletes, have become unintended victims of military actions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Such occurrences have ignited debates about the rules of engagement in conflict zones, especially regarding the protection of non-combatants and the role of sports in fostering peace.

Cricket, a beloved sport in Afghanistan, has served as a platform for unity and pride among the Afghan people, offering a sense of normalcy in a country long marred by conflict. The deaths of the three players have sent shockwaves through the Afghan sporting community, further intensifying calls for better protection of civilians and a more peaceful resolution to the ongoing geopolitical struggles in the region.