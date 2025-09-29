Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering in Balrampur on Sunday, warning that those who incite disorder would face the same police response as during the clashes in Bareilly. He invoked the lathi-charge used there, saying miscreants “will be beaten just as they were in Bareilly.”

The Balrampur address followed large-scale protests in Bareilly over the display of “I Love Muhammad” posters, which escalated into stone-pelting and clashes with police. Authorities detained dozens and arrested cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, alleged to be among the organisers. Some police officials described the unrest as part of a orchestrated attempt to spread communal tension.

Yogi criticised the use of religious slogans and posters in the public sphere, calling them provocations aimed at stirring up unrest. He said those behind the protests lacked understanding of faith, stating that symbols of belief are to be respected, not flaunted on road corners. He also invoked the example of “Chhangur Baba”—a controversial figure previously arrested on conversion charges—as a warning to anti-social elements operating in the state.

At the same time, he used a colloquial phrase—“denting-painting must be done”—to emphasise that habitual lawbreakers deserve corrective action. He implied that the state would not overlook repeated disruptions.

Officials police in Bareilly say they detained 50 people during the protests and injured ten officers. The detained are facing charges related to rioting, stone-pelting, and damaging public property. Statements from the local police described many of the arrested individuals as outsiders not native to Bareilly.

The controversy traces to a larger dispute over the appropriation of religious symbolism. Protesters maintained that they were exercising freedom of religious expression, while authorities argued the posters were a deliberate provocation in a sensitive communal context. The state has labelled these actions conspiratorial, vowing to use video evidence, FIRs, and social media tracking to identify masterminds.

Balrampur itself featured prominently in the Chief Minister’s wider visit, where he inaugurated or laid the foundation for numerous development projects to be executed across the district. He framed his warnings and development agenda as part of a dual approach: assertive law enforcement and infrastructural advancement going hand in hand.

Law enforcement sources in Uttar Pradesh have indicated a stepped-up surveillance regime, with additional patrolling and monitoring in districts that have witnessed recent protests. Administrators are also being asked to adopt stricter measures in managing public events and processions during festivals and religious observances.

Political analysts note that the Chief Minister’s rhetoric marks a continuation of his law-and-order stance. While supporters see it as necessary to curb mob violence and preserve harmony, critics warn that heavy-handed responses risk exacerbating social tensions, especially among communities who may feel targeted.

Local Muslim organisations have expressed concern over what they view as selective action against religious expression. They argue that silencing voice through force could undermine trust in state institutions. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have called for transparent investigations into the Bareilly incident and cautioned against stigmatising religious minorities during times of unrest.