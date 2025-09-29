By L S Herdenia

BHOPAL: Irresponsible, sometime highly provocative utterance by BJP leaders have caused state-wide tension. A call given by a BJP leader caused tension in Indore, the highest populated city of Madhya Pradesh. This young leader who also happens to be the son of a women legislator asked Hindu traders to remove Muslim salesman forthwith. A number of traders forthwith removed Muslim employees. Not only they removed Muslim employees but put up BJP Symbols giving assurance that they have carried the directive of the BJP.

Reacting senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh reached Indore and visited the traders. He also decided to submit a memorandum on behalf of the affected salesmen but was met with immediate resistance. BJP workers staged a counter-protest and put up posters saying ‘Matayen behnein nidar rup se bazaar padharein (Mothers and sisters may visit the market without fear)’. The issue crept up nearly a month ago when two members of the Muslim community, employed in the market as salesmen, were allegedly caught teasing women.

Digvijaya Singh told reporters that strict action should be taken against such people. “But the entire community can’t be painted bad because of a few persons. They exist in every community.”

After the salesmen were arrested, MLA Malini Gaud’s son, Eklavya, reportedly urged the traders to sack these salesmen within a month. On Saturday, the situation escalated quickly as local BJP corporators and women associated with the party’s women’s wing confronted Singh, threatening to present him with bangles as a gesture of protest.

Police attempted to prevent Singh from entering the market, leading to a long debate. Singh proceeded on foot to the Sarafa Police Station, where he submitted a memorandum. ACP Hemant Chouhan said, “Following an ongoing matter on social media, he (Digvijaya Singh) visited Sarafa police station.” He added that the ‘matter’ on social media is under probe.

Another leader Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore occupying the post of cabinet Minister by his provocative and objectionable remark has caused state-wide reaction. Commenting on the picture showing Rahul Gandhi kissing his sister Priyanka he said such a behaviour is against the Hindu culture. The moment he made this remark angry reactions led to rallies and demonstration by Congressmen starting pouring in media. He claimed that parents of Hindu beti do not even drink water in the families where they are married.

Though Vijayvargiya tried to make amends but angry reaction continued. The media also quoted instances of irresponsible comments made by BJP leaders including Vijay Shah, another minister and several local level leaders. These statements caused embarrassing situation for the BJP also.

Meanwhile the people of Bhopal learnt that Supreme Court has mentioned of the neglect faced by the victims of the Union carbide gas leak. The Supreme Court noted with shock that the directives which if gave to the central and state government have been totally ignored. The result was that the gas victims continued to suffer. The Supreme Court noted that details of various diseases of gas victims have not even computerised.

The Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice Narasimha and Justice A.S. Chandurkar have summoned secretary Union Health Ministers, Director general ICMR, Chief Secretary M.P. Principal Secretary, Bhopal Gas Relief and Rehabilitation to appear before it. The Court also noted that medical records of the gas patients have not properly kept and no action has been taken against the concerned officer for their failure to implement the court’s directives. The next hearing has been scheduled on November 14. It is noted that many doctors in the gas relief department have left job because the lack of proper facilities. (IPA Service)