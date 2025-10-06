Mon 6 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By T N Ashok

NEW YORK: The fifth day of the 2025 government shutdown dawned over a Washington gridlock in politics, drained of patience, and anxious about the future. What began as a routine budget standoff has now turned into a full-blown ideological battle between President Donald Trump’s populist right and Democrats defending the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies. The casualties, as always, are ordinary Americans—millions of furloughed workers, jittery investors, and an economy teetering on the edge of slowdown.

The federal government has now been shuttered for four straight days. The Senate on Friday failed to advance two competing stopgap funding bills—one by Republicans to fund the government through November 21, and the other by Democrats to extend operations until October 31 while restoring key health care subsidies. Both measures fell short of the 60 votes required to advance, sealing the deadlock until at least Monday, when the Senate is scheduled to reconvene.

Speaker Mike Johnson, loyal to Trump’s strategy, has sent the House into recess until October 13, insisting the Senate must act first. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Johnson of “protecting Trump’s political interests, not American livelihoods,” while Minority Leader Mitch McConnell maintained that Democrats were “playing politics with people’s paychecks.”

At the heart of the impasse lies a deceptively simple issue—the extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits. Democrats insist these subsidies are vital to preventing a rise in health insurance premiums for tens of millions of middle-class Americans. Republicans, however, have refused to tie health policy to budget negotiations, claiming that the White House is holding the government “hostage for socialist spending.”

President Donald Trump, who thrives on confrontation, has been unusually visible—though not at the negotiating table. Instead, he has taken to social media, posting a flurry of AI-generated videos mocking Democrats and celebrating what he calls “a patriotic shutdown to save America’s future.” White House aides, however, have hinted at a deliberate strategy: letting the shutdown bite hard to weaken Democrats ahead of the midterms.

Meanwhile, OMB Director Russ Vought has wielded executive authority to freeze or halt billions in infrastructure and climate funds, particularly in blue states: $18 billion in New York projects halted, $2.1 billion in Chicago delayed, and $8 billion in climate-related projects cancelled or “under review” across 16 states. Officially, the administration says these measures ensure funds aren’t being “distributed through race-based contracting.” Democrats see it as political retaliation against states opposing Trump’s agenda.

Markets, which initially shrugged off the shutdown as political theatre, began showing cracks by Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.2%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.4%, as investors priced in prolonged disruption. The so-called **“Magnificent Seven” tech giants—Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia, and Microsoft—**collectively lost nearly $380 billion in market value this week. Analysts attributed the slide to a mix of investor fatigue, risk aversion, and concerns about consumer demand if government workers miss multiple pay cycles.

Bond yields rose sharply, reflecting fears of fiscal uncertainty, while gold ticked higher—always the first refuge in Washington’s chaos. Cryptocurrency markets, however, bucked the trend. Bitcoin surged past $79,000, fuelled by speculative enthusiasm after Trump legalized cryptocurrency trading and ownership under the “Digital Freedom Act of 2025.” The new law, which removed prior tax restrictions and oversight from the SEC, has drawn both praise from libertarians and alarm from economists, who warn of destabilizing capital flows.

For the 2.1 million federal employees affected, this shutdown feels cruelly familiar—but this time, more politicized. Paychecks have stopped, rent and bills are due, and the uncertainty is eroding morale. Lines have formed outside food pantries in Washington, Virginia, and Maryland, where furloughed workers seek assistance. “I voted for Trump in 2020,” said Sarah Lawson, a TSA worker in Arlington. “But now I can’t pay my mortgage. My son’s insulin costs more every month. I don’t care which party fixes it—just fix it.”

Yet, many federal workers—especially those in lower pay grades—don’t see the bigger policy picture Democrats are fighting for. To them, the issue isn’t about health care subsidies or fiscal reform. It’s about bread on the table and dignity in work. Democrats argue that the struggle is bigger than paychecks—that without the restoration of ACA tax credits, premiums will spike for millions of working families next year. But such reasoning carries little weight with those who must choose between rent and groceries.

Public frustration is mounting. A CNN poll released Saturday showed 62% of Americans blame congressional Republicans for the shutdown, while 28% blame Democrats and 10% blame both equally. But approval ratings for both institutions have plummeted to historic lows, reflecting a deeper exhaustion with Washington’s inability to govern.

The shutdown has also paralyzed the cultural life of the capital: the National Gallery of Art has closed indefinitely, and the Smithsonian museums will exhaust contingency funds by October 11. Federal parks are locked, visa processing has slowed, and small businesses dependent on government contracts are collapsing under the weight of unpaid invoices.

The Treasury Department warns that a prolonged shutdown could shave 0.3% off fourth-quarter GDP and cost over $10 billion in lost output each week. Consumer confidence, already shaky amid inflation worries, is sliding. The Federal Reserve, which recently held interest rates steady at 4.25–4.50%, now faces a paradox—a government-induced slowdown just as inflation finally began easing.

Wall Street analysts say the damage could compound quickly if the impasse extends beyond two weeks. “Every day this continues, it erodes business confidence,” said Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics. “The shutdown is a symptom of deeper political decay—markets are starting to price that in.”

Both sides are racing to control the story. Democrats frame the standoff as a moral fight to protect health care for millions, while Republicans pitch it as a battle against reckless spending.

Trump’s messaging, amplified by conservative media, paints Democrats as “elitists who care more about subsidies than paychecks.” Schumer counters that Trump is “weaponizing government dysfunction to punish America.” (IPA Service)