Mon 6 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Arun Srivastava

Centenary celebration of RSS has many critical dimensions. While it witnessed a saffron effort to legalise and decriminalise and project the Hindu militant organisation RSS as an organisation truly committed to cultural revival, it also echoed the psychological and philosophical upheaval that Gen-Z triggered in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, which of course has been a matter of “deep concern” for India.

This festivity ironically made a concerted effort to negate the idea of India. At the celebration while the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seemed to be concerned of protecting the existence and identity of saffron philosophy from the possible onslaught of the Gen-Z in near future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to be conscious of preserving his political power. The deliberations at the centenary celebrations made it abundantly clear that the Gen-Z movement in the countries surrounding India has unnerved the saffron ecosystem. Though for last one year, PM has been engaged in bitter war of power with Bhagwat, the reality has eventually dawned upon him that he cannot survive fighting Bhagwat or for that matter the RSS.

An analysis of Modi’s eulogy to RSS and especially Bhagwat would make it explicit that he tried to play the Godsevian game. His issuing a Rs 100 coin has simply reinforced the belief that it is an act of an ardent follower of Nathuram Godse. The commemorative postal stamp of Rs 100 which was released by Modi to mark the organisation’s centenary was purely an attempt to demean the concept of sovereign India. The picture of mother India instead of wrapped in a tricolour sari was seen wearing saffron sari. Modi preferred to ignore and forget Gandhi. Obviously it was to be. Even a saffron leader cannot deny that it was deliberate move to demean the basic character of India and has been an “insult to the Constitution”.

This is also for the first time that RSS an extra constitutional body, was bestowed upon respect and reverence even more than any constitutional body deserved. This change of priority for Modi simply manifests as the prelude to the changing identity and political culture of the country. So far Modi has been projecting himself as the super-Hindu Hridya Samrat. In the entire war of attrition ,Bhagwat was seen at the receiving end. But now the game plan appears to have changed.

The show that is being organised and synchronised surrounding RSS centenary celebrations, is a move to rewrite the Indian history. Its attempt to identify with the national freedom struggle is quite discernible. They don’t want to get alienated from the mainstream politics. Of late with Rahul Gandhi launching a crusade against the RSS and BJP, an impression has started that the saffron ecosystem was never devoted to the India’s cause. They are scared of the political narrative; “RSS leaders had helped the British suppress the Quit India Movement. At the time of independence, its leaders neither went to jail nor were ever banned by the British”. In fact Modi resorting to blatant lie by claiming that RSS had participated in 1963 Independence Day rally, was part of this salvage operation. The fact is Pandit Nehru in consultation with his ministerial colleagues had decided to hold “citizens’ march”. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh had participated on its own. Now Modi was trying to exploit and capitalise it.

Modi indulging in eulogy of RSS and its Sarsanghchalaks (Chiefs), is more for his personal political gains, than for benefit of BJP. A dissection of what Bhagwat told on Dussehra celebration day would make it explicit that it was directed more at Modi’s governance and attitude. Through his remark: “The forces looking to create such disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside our country.… Violent uprisings don’t lead to anything; they only lead to anarchy. Unrest gives opportunity to foreign powers to meddle. Change can happen by democratic means.” Bhagwat literally pulled up Modi for not being responsive to the problems of youths.

The ghost of Gen- Z is haunting Bhagwat beyond grasp. While Modi indulges in eulogy of RSS, Bhagwat stresses upon unity, self-reliance and cultural vision. Calling for India to pursue friendship with all, Bhagwat cautioned that the country “should remain vigilant and continue strengthening security capabilities”. Though Bhagwat said the Naxal movement has weakened due to growing realisation of its “hollow ideology and cruelty”, he nevertheless cautioned that justice, development and empathy were essential in affected areas to ensure lasting peace.

He was not supportive of Modi’s US policy. Instead suggested; “This situation forces us to reconsider certain policies. While the world thrives on interdependence, we must make every effort to achieve self-reliance without making dependency a compulsion.” For the first time Bhagwat highlighted the widening gap between rich and poor and the growing concentration of economic power, and hinted that India had failed to win enough global support for Operation Sindoor. His remark echoing opposition’s line is really a matter of concern for Modi.

Sources close to Modi however emphasise that Bhagwat has lost his grip on the RSS in recent times. His failure to force Modi to quit owes to his losing support in the organisation. Modi in the existing situation has been striving to have his control on both RSS and BJP. His first such move is to project the RSS as future of sankalp for a century, which according to him symbolises as pillar of service, discipline, and cultural unity in India, quietly shaping the nation’ identity beyond politics.

Saffron design to change the identity of the country is also manifest in RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) bowing before mother India, dressed in the Sangh uniform. RSS changed the attire of mother India. It is significant to watch RSS and BJP using the word Bharat for centenary celebration. The RSS leaders try to portray RSS which does not have any lust for power. During its coming decades, RSS has envisioned every citizen to a five-fold transformation: Samajik Samarasata; Kutumb Prabodhan; Paryavaran Chetna; Swa and Kartavya Bodh.

Both Bhagwat and Modi are working hard to establish the nationalist credibility of Bharat, not India per se. Modi has been using all his might and resources to tell the people that Sangh had participated in freedom struggle, which is of course a blatant lie. Yet another blatant lie which Modi uttered is; every ‘swayamsevak’ has unflinching trust in democracy and constitutional institutions, which gave them strength when faced with challenges. (IPA Service)