A day after Congress moved its MLA candidates in Goa to a resort, the Aam Aadmi Party has also moved to keep its own candidates under guard. Sources say AAP candidates have been put together at certain locations in the state.

With predictions of a hung assembly and Congress’s neck and neck fight with the BJP in Goa, both AAP and Congress have started ring-fencing their candidates to avoid a 2017 repeat.

Congress has reportedly moved its candidates to a resort in north Goa, where they will stay until Thursday’s counting of votes is over and the results are out.

The exit polls have also predicted three seats for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress – a situation that might push it to the role of kingmaker.

The Aam Aadmi Party, exit polls said, might draw a blank but the Congress apparently, is not taking any chances, given the outcome last time.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in Goa ahead of the assembly election results, had yesterday told NDTV that his party is also on the guard against “those who steal candidates”.

With inputs from NDTV