Sat 4 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Sushil Kutty

President Donald Trump has set a Sunday 6pm deadline for Hamas to come to its knees after nearly two years of intense warfare, mostly Israeli bombing of the Gaza strip, which has been reduced to several thousand hills of rubble and dust and debris, and buried under them the long dead citizens of Gaza. Does President Trump care? Trump has wanted a Riviera in place of Gaza. Now, says Trump, his peace accord will deliver peace to Gaza or “all Hell will break loose on Hamas”.

Nice. This man Trump is the next best historical figure to Buddha. Trump’s US Peace proposal for Gaza is backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friend Israeli Prime Minister, the man the world knows by the name Benjamin Netanyahu.

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” Mr. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop.”

The idea came to Trump’s head on September 29 and was later endorsed by Netanyahu.

The plan asks Hamas to free remaining Israeli hostages within 72 hours and the Israeli military will start withdrawing from parts of the Gaza Strip. Parts of Gaza will be handed to a “technocratic” Palestinian committee with a temporary security set-up by Arab states. Everybody will get a role and everyone will be happy.

Except, the Hamas, which has now let it be known that it is okay only with “parts of the plan”. Like so-and-so cannot be taken to the well, Hamas cannot be led by the nose to the peace accord whether “all hell breaks loose” or not. President Trump, for a self-trumpeted peacenik, sounds more a warlord than Yahya Sinwar was ever in his prime.

Trump chair his peace committee, which he calls “Board of Peace”, of which Benjamin Netanyahu is a member and so is former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The plan is basically a 20 point proposal. One of the 20 points is that Israel would maintain security control around Gaza’s perimeter, which is like a red rag to Hamas. And Hamas fancies itself bull of this strip.

Israel and Hamas have been fighting since October 7, 2023 after Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel and killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. More than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed since then, both civilian and Hamas. Maybe 50 hostages remaining with Hamas are still in Gaza and “fewer than half of whom” might be alive.

Hamas says it has agreed to parts of the ceasefire. This includes the demand to release all hostages. But there are parts of the deal which don’t tally — portions of the deal need negotiation. Not surprisingly, the United States agrees. The mood is they will be “hammered out” to everybody’s satisfaction. President Trump is on the verge of a peace accord in Gaza and on the cusp of a Nobel Peace Prize!

So far, the feeling is, Hamas’ response is positive. Decommissioning of weapons might start soon. Keeping Netanyahu in line is half the battle won. Hamas would not want all hell to break loose, but Netanyahu won’t mind it. Trump says on Truth Social that Hamas will accept the deal and that Hamas is “ready for a lasting PEACE.”

Trump also knows who the enemy of peace could be: “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out,” President wrote.

What’s Netanyahu saying? “In light of Hamas’s response, Israel is preparing to immediately implement the first phase of Trump’s plan for the immediate release of all hostages. We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel that are consistent with President Trump’s vision.”

The Israel Defense Force has said it has been “instructed to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan for the release of the hostages.” Trump has thanked several Arab and Muslim majority countries. “This is a big day,” Mr. Trump said in a video. “We’ll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down and concrete.” Will Hamas hand over control of Gaza, and go where thereafter? So Sunday evening, 6pm it is. (IPA Service)