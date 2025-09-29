By Bhasha Singh

The global diplomatic landscape is showing signs of transformation. New alliances are forming, strategic agreements are being inked, and the epicentres of these changes appear to be in West Asia and broader Asia. As nations recalibrate their relationships and establish new structures, the possibility of a redefined world order seems increasingly plausible. A shift in global economic influence—from the dominance of G7 nations to the rising significance of G20 economies—underscores this evolving balance. The G20’s expanding membership, large populations, rising purchasing power parity, and burgeoning markets are giving this region unprecedented clout.

A particularly noteworthy development is the strategic mutual defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Both countries have traditionally been aligned with the United States, yet their recent collaboration has sent ripples across the international community. The pressing question now is whether countries in West Asia, especially those long considered America’s close allies, are beginning to reassess their trust in Washington. Are they increasingly compelled to challenge American dominance?

This sentiment can also be linked to prior US foreign policy manoeuvres. For instance, President Donald Trump’s demand that the Taliban vacate Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, which was met with firm resistance, suggested a challenge to US authority. Similarly, the increase in H-1B visa fees for Indian applicants, coupled with China offering alternative visa options, reflects a larger reshuffling of influence and leverage.

So what triggered the Saudi-Pakistan alignment? The catalyst appears to be Israel’s strike on Qatar. Israel’s attack in Doha broke longstanding diplomatic norms and sent shockwaves across the region. Qatar, a long-standing US ally and host to a critical American military base since 2000, had relied on US protection. The Al Udeid Airbase near Doha serves as the operational hub for US Central Command’s air operations in West Asia. The Israeli strike, targeting Hamas leaders despite Qatar’s mediation under US guidance, shattered Doha’s confidence in Washington’s protective umbrella. Saudi Arabia, witnessing missiles capable of breaching its airspace to reach Doha, also felt a heightened sense of vulnerability.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s acknowledgment that he informed Trump of the strike, coupled with Trump’s limited damage control, failed to alleviate the anxiety in the region. Saudi Arabia, sensing insecurity despite its regional power, chose to strengthen its position through Pakistan.

The September 17, 2025, Saudi-Pakistan strategic defense pact marks a potential game-changer for the region. It establishes that an attack on one party is considered an attack on both. Saudi Arabia is now effectively under Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella, providing a deterrent against any external threat. For Pakistan, the agreement elevates its stature and leverages its nuclear capabilities strategically. While Pakistan’s Prime Minister is slated to meet the US President soon, the current reality is that Saudi Arabia now benefits from Pakistan’s nuclear shield—a development with far-reaching regional implications. Israel’s response and the future diplomatic manoeuvres among these nations remain to be seen.

While this pact signals a loosening of American grip, it would be inaccurate to claim that the US is no longer a major player. Washington continues to maintain indirect influence through multiple channels, but its supremacy is being challenged. Instances such as the US’s isolation at the UN over the Gaza ceasefire resolution, or India aligning with China on certain international proposals, highlight the growing complexity of global alliances.

For India, the Saudi-Pakistan accord presents both challenges and opportunities. Pakistan’s rising influence could complicate regional security calculations, yet India’s strong economic and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia—including energy, trade, and investment—remain pivotal. Indian policymakers will need to carefully assess strategic partnerships in both West and South Asia in light of these developments. Should Pakistan fully extend its nuclear umbrella to Saudi Arabia, India’s nuclear deterrence framework may face new dynamics.

Meanwhile, US policies under Trump—ranging from tariff wars to aggressive diplomatic posturing—have incentivized nations to prioritize their national interests, fostering new agreements and multi-layered negotiations. West Asia, Asia, and BRICS nations are actively exploring collaborations that could reshape the status quo. Despite America’s substantial stakes in the region—its oil reserves, military bases, and strategic leverage—the world is no longer passively aligned with Washington’s whims.

The Saudi-Pakistan defense agreement signals a notable shift in regional power structures. While its full implications will unfold over time, one message is clear: American influence in West Asia is facing unprecedented challenges. The Trump era’s decisions and contradictory statements are continuing to catalyze new equations and alliances, and this trend is likely to persist. (IPA Service)

** The author is a senior journalist and an expert in international affairs.