A Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi evoking the architecture and iconography of Vatican City has provoked harsh criticism from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which accuses organisers of undermining Hindu faith and facilitating conversion. The organising committee has defended the design as an artistic tribute and has begun revising elements in response to the dispute.

The pandal, erected by RR Sporting Club on Ratu Road, showcases domes, tall pillars and statues reminiscent of European cathedrals, along with framed images inside that included Jesus, Mary and other Christian figures. The VHP demanded immediate removal of these features, asserting they wound Hindu sentiments and promote conversion efforts.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal stated that Christian symbols were placed prominently at the entrance and urged authorities to investigate funding sources. “This has been done with an objective to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and aimed at encouraging religious conversion,” he said. Bansal challenged the organisers to display Hindu deities at church events or madrassas in Ranchi.

Strong objections also came from BJP leaders. Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, said pavilions must respect religious tradition. He argued that while innovation is acceptable, the sanctity of Maa Durga worship must be upheld beyond political agendas.

In defence, the club’s patron Vicky Yadav—also a member of the state’s ruling party—said the pandal was inspired by a similar Vatican-City display used at a Kolkata event in 2022 and cost over ₹70 lakh to build. He insisted the intention was to symbolise brotherhood and architectural grandeur, not offend religious sentiment. “We perform puja by Vedic tradition and have not done anything to hurt sentiments,” he said.

Following backlash, the organisers removed the portrait of Jesus from inside the pandal and replaced it with an image of Lord Krishna. However, European-style statues remaining outside the structure were retained. Yadav claimed the change was a committee decision to align with inclusive symbolism, not merely capitulation to pressure.

The controversy has tapped into broader tensions in religious discourse, especially over alleged conversions in tribal states. Some Hindu organisations view the pandal’s design as part of a trend to utilise festivals for ideological influence in Jharkhand and neighbouring areas.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey urged restraint and asked observers not to politicise festival art. He argued that pandals are meant to attract devotees and that questioning form over ritual may merit discussion, but attacking cultural expression is counterproductive.

Artisans from Kolkata were reportedly employed to design the structure, replicating elements such as St Peter’s Basilica and Vatican Museum façades. Supporters of the theme say it enhances cultural appeal and draws attention to global landmarks amid traditional festival formats.

Critics counter, however, that religious celebrations should not appropriate sacred symbols of other faiths, especially when overlays of religious imagery are involved. They call for clearer regulatory guidelines regarding cultural expression in religious festivals, arguing that public sentiment and faith contexts must be respected.