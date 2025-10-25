Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference has publicly challenged how the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to secure one of four seats in the Rajya Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, despite the NC clinching the other three. Abdullah asserted that all NC votes stayed intact across the four contests and demanded to know the source of “four extra votes” that pushed the BJP candidate over the line.

The election of four members to the Rajya Sabha was conducted by the local legislature when the seats had remained vacant for an extended period. According to official tallies, the NC candidates — Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi — captured three seats. The BJP secured the fourth seat through its state unit chief Sat Paul Sharma, who reportedly obtained 32 votes though the party holds only 28 seats in the legislature. The NC’s candidate in contention for that seat, Imran Nabi Dar, garnered 22 votes and two were invalidated.

Abdullah’s charge centres on the veto of abuse, namely how the BJP could have achieved more votes than its legislative strength suggests. On social media he posted that its election agent monitored each polling slip and found no cross-voting by NC legislators. He posed: “Where did the four extra votes of the BJP come from? Who were the MLAs who deliberately invalidated their votes?” His remarks carry the implication that inducements or pressure played a role.

The NC had anticipated a clean sweep of the four seats, bolstered by support from its ally Indian National Congress and conditional backing from the Peoples Democratic Party. The Congress extended full support to the NC, framing it as part of the “larger cause” in the UT, while the PDP offered conditional support. The NC claims its internal numbers plus that external support should have secured all four seats without leakage.

Critics of the vote-count raise issues of process transparency. The official count of 87 ballots casts doubt on the arithmetic: with the NC coalition theoretically commanding 59 votes, a BJP win would necessitate cross-voting or mis-counting. An independent MLA, Sajad Gani Lone of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference, abstained and called the poll a “fixed match,” alleging collusion. The NC has advanced calls for a detailed investigation of the polling slips and invalid ballots.

The BJP, for its part, has not publicly addressed Abdullah’s specific challenge beyond thanking voters. Sat Paul Sharma’s victory is the first Rajya Sabha seat the party has secured in the UT since the seats were left vacant. Officials within the NC say they view the outcome as a political set-back that undercuts their credibility ahead of forthcoming local elections.

Political analysts suggest the incident signals deeper contestation in J&K’s evolving democratic order since the territory’s legislative assembly returned to full function in 2024. The BJP’s ability to snatch a seat raises questions about potential overt or covert alliances, vote-transfer mechanisms among independent MLAs, and the robustness of the legislative vote-count process. Some observers caution that the incident could fuel internal dissent within the NC-Congress coalition and undermine trust among supporting parties.

Beyond procedural complaints, Abdullah characterised the episode as a betrayal of trust by those who pledged allegiance to the NC but may have voted otherwise. He challenged any such MLA to “put their hand up and own up to helping the BJP after promising us their votes.” The question of invalid ballots further complicates matters because they could reflect genuine mistakes or deliberate sabotage.

At stake is not only the immediate tally of seats but legitimacy of the voting process and public perception of fairness. The NC argues that manipulating legislative voting undermines accountability and sets a dangerous precedent. The BJP’s win offers the party a foothold in the upper house at a time when national representation from the UT is under scrutiny.