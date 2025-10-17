Fri 17 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

Unemployment rate in India worsened again in September 2025. Sharpest rise registered in youth unemployment which stood at 15 per cent in Current Weekly Status (CWS) for the age group 15-29 years, while it was 5.2 per cent for the age group 15 years and above, and for all ages it was 5.3 per cent.

Periodic Labour Force Survey monthly bulletin for September 2025 shows that youth unemployment increased from 14.6 per cent in August, and 13.8 per cent in April. In the month of June youth unemployment rate was as high as 15.3 per cent.

For all age group, unemployment rate increased to 5.3 per cent in September, from 5.1 per cent in August, and 5.2 per cent in July. For age group 15 years and above, unemployment rate increased to 5.2 per cent in September from 5.1 per cent in August.

Female unemployment rate among youth remained at 17.8 per cent in September compared to August, which was 14.4 per cent in April. Unemployment rate among male youth stood at 13.9 per cent in September as against 13.5 per cent in August, and 13.6 per cent in April.

Youth unemployment rate in urban areas was however as high as 18.5 per cent in September as against 18 per cent in August, and 17.2 per cent in April. Among females, it was as high as 26.4 per cent in September, as against 25.7 per cent in August, 25.1 per cent in July, and 23.7 per cent in April. Among males it was little better than females, but as high as 16 per cent in September as against 15.6 per cent in August and 15 per cent in April.

For all age group in urban areas, unemployment rate in September stood at 6.8 per cent, for female 9.3 per cent and for male 6 per cent.

Unemployment rate in rural areas was however much less than urban areas, which stood at 4.6 per cent in September, 4.3 per cent for females, and 4.7 per cent for males. Nevertheless, unemployment rate among youth in the rural areas was as high as 13.3 per cent in September, 14.1 per cent among females and 13.0 per cent in males. Between April and September, there was sharp rise in female unemployment rate in the rural areas from 10.7 per cent to 14.1 per cent while for male it remained at 13 per cent.

Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in CWS for persons of age 15 years and above in the country stood at 55.3% in September 2025. For persons of age 15 years and above in rural areas it was 57.4% and for urban areas it was 50.9%.

LFPR among rural male of age 15 years and above was 78.1% during September 2025. For rural female of the same age group LFPR during September 2025was found to be 37.9%.

In urban areas LFPR among female of age 15 years and above during September 2025 was26.1% compared to 75.3%observed for male of the same age group.

LFPR among youth between age 15-29 was however 41.3 per cent, among male youth 60.7 per cent and female youth 21.7 percent. It clearly reflects that youth women’s participation in the labour force is still very low, perhaps on account of the working environment is against the female labour force.

LFPR among women is very bad even in other age groups. In the age group 15 year and above, LFPR for female was 34.1 per cent in September as against 77.1 per cent for male. For all age group, LFPR for male stood at 57.4 per cent while for female it was only 26.2 per cent.

In urban areas, LFPR for female was even less at 20.9 per cent for all age group, 26.1 per cent for 15 years and above, and 21.7 per cent for females of age group 15-29 years. For Rural females it was little better at 28.5 per cent for all age group, and 37.9 per cent for 15 years and above. Nevertheless, for youth females it was as low as 21.7 per cent in September.

Workers Population Ratio (WPR) in CWS for persons of age 15 years and above in the country stood at 52.4% in September 2025. For persons of age 15 years and above in rural areas it was54.8% and 47.4% in urban areas.

WPR among rural male of age 15 years and above was 74.4% during September 2025. For rural female of the same age group WPR during September 2025 was found to be 36.3%.

In urban areas WPR among female of age 15years and above during September 2025 was 23.7%compared to 70.8%observed for male of the same age group.

WPR among youth of age group 15-29 was 35.1 per cent in September, for female only 17.9 per cent and for male 52.5 per cent. For urban areas female WPR for youth was only 16 per cent as against 50.3 per cent for males, and in rural areas WPR for female youth was 18.7 per cent as against 53.1 per cent among male youth.

The data speaks for itself. There has been worsening scenario in the labour market, worse in urban areas than in rural areas, and worse for females for all age groups in both urban and rural areas compared to males. The data contradicts the Modi government’s repeated claim that India’s labour market is improving. Only a month ago Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had claimed referring World Economic Forum that India’s unemployment rate was 2 per cent which was lowest among G20 nations, but his government’s own data for September 2025 falsify all such fake claims. (IPA Service)