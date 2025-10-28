Tue 28 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By TN Ashok

When U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed sweeping sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil firms — Rosneft and Lukoil — he didn’t just target Moscow’s wartime economy. He fired a warning shot across the energy corridors of Asia. The question is not merely how these sanctions will hit Russia, but whether two of its biggest lifelines — India and China — will help it survive, or quietly turn away.

At stake is over 4 million barrels per day of Russian crude exports that now power the economies of the world’s two most populous nations.

The U.S. sanctions, announced in late October, effectively bar global entities from engaging with Rosneft and Lukoil, cutting them off from dollar-based transactions, shipping insurance, and Western financial networks. The order gives global buyers until November 21 to wind down their dealings — a narrow window that’s already triggering a scramble.

According to industry reports, several companies in India and China have begun cancelling cargoes to stay compliant. If strictly implemented, analysts estimate 1.4 to 2.6 million barrels a day could be wiped off the market, dealing an immediate blow to Russian export revenue.

But history shows that Moscow rarely stays down for long. The Kremlin has weathered a decade of sanctions since Crimea, developing a vast “shadow fleet” of nearly a thousand tankers, enabling crude to reach customers through opaque middlemen and “flag-hopping” vessels. Trump’s move raises the stakes but doesn’t necessarily close the tap.

Nowhere is the dilemma more acute than in New Delhi. India’s refiners — both public and private — have built an oil strategy around cheap Russian barrels, which cover more than 40% of its total imports. Refiners like Reliance and Indian Oil Corporation have saved billions by purchasing Ural crude at deep discounts, keeping pump prices stable and inflation contained. Its estimated officially that the saving is about $13 bn and unofficially about $18 bn.

Billionaire Ambani’s biggest refinery in the world at Jamnagar Reliance Petroleum is stated to be the biggest beneficiary which processed the crude at Nyyra and exported to a firm in Netherlands which further re-exported to several European destinations, frustrating US sanctions.

But these savings now collide with politics. Trump’s renewed tariffs — a 50% levy on Indian exports — have already hurt India’s trade balance. A pending U.S.-India trade deal could restore crucial market access, but Washington has hinted that future cooperation hinges on Delhi’s compliance with sanctions. India has suffered an immediate loss of trade valued over $48.2 billion due to US sanctions which is not easy to make up.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has called the global energy trade “increasingly constricted,” accusing Western nations of applying principles selectively. Yet behind the rhetoric, Indian companies are acting cautiously. Reliance has pledged to “adhere to all applicable sanctions,” while state-owned refiners are reportedly halting new purchases from Rosneft pending clarity from Washington.

Analysts believe this pause may be temporary. India has previously used intermediaries and third-party traders to keep Russian oil flowing, disguising its origin through ship-to-ship transfers and reflagged tankers. Still, such workarounds add cost and complexity — eroding the very discounts that made Russian crude attractive in the first place.

“India got hooked on cheap Russian barrels,” says Clayton Seigle of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Reverting to pre-war supply routes means turning back to the Gulf, West Africa, and even the U.S. — all at higher prices.”

For a government that faces elections in 2026 in many states — Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry — and a politically sensitive electorate wary of rising fuel prices, cutting off Moscow could be an economic gamble. 2027 is even more crucial for PM Modi, one year away from the general election, when six states go to polls, Goa, Punjab, UP, Gujarat, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh. BJP has governments ruling in Gujarat, Goa and is wanting to capture Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and retain UP. Modi can’t afford to lose his home state of Gujarat or Goa, and will be hard-put to retain UP with growing tensions between the incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah.

UP sends over 80 Lok Sabha members and decides who is the Prime Minister. Energy costs have to be kept low to win elections.

China too faces a delicate balancing act -but with greater leverage. Since 2022, Beijing has emerged as Moscow’s most reliable economic partner, absorbing millions of barrels of crude and providing a critical export outlet as Europe turned away. But Chinese state-owned energy giants like PetroChina and CNOOC are global players, dependent on Western finance, insurance, and technology.

Already, several have quietly cancelled or delayed purchases from Russian suppliers. Analysts call it a period of “self-sanctioning” — a temporary compliance phase until the U.S. reveals how aggressively it will enforce penalties.

Still, few expect China to abandon Moscow. “Given the U.S. pressure, Beijing will not deliver everything Washington wants, but it won’t ignore it either,” says Yun Sun of the Stimson Center. “The bottom line is: China will not abandon Russia.”

For Beijing, the energy relationship with Moscow is more than transactional — it’s strategic insurance. Dependence on Western energy routes has long been viewed as a vulnerability. Russian crude, transported via overland pipelines and the Pacific, offers a secure alternative. And with the West already decoupling, there’s little incentive for China to make concessions that weaken its ally and strengthen Trump’s geopolitical hand.

Yet even within China, there are layers of response. Major state-owned firms may step back temporarily, but smaller “teapot refineries” — private operators in provinces like Shandong — are expected to keep buying Russian oil through intermediaries. This murky secondary market could preserve at least a portion of Russia’s exports, albeit at a steeper discount.

If India and China pause their purchases even briefly, Moscow’s next move is predictable — it will lean harder on its shadow fleet and grey-market traders.

This clandestine network of tankers, built up since 2022, allows Russian crude to move beyond Western oversight. Ships switch flags mid-journey, obscure their ownership, and use shell companies to bypass sanctions. The European Union and U.S. have blacklisted hundreds of these vessels, but enforcement remains patchy.

As oil analyst Muyu Xu of Kpler notes, “It’s just the changing of names and redirecting. The oil eventually reaches the same destinations — it just costs more to hide.”

That added cost — insurance markups, longer routes, stealth transfers — ultimately cuts into Russia’s profit margin. But it doesn’t necessarily cut supply. The global oil market’s flexibility means barrels displaced in one region often reappear elsewhere. For Moscow, the challenge is not finding buyers — it’s maintaining net revenue amid growing logistical inefficiencies.

Despite the new sanctions, most analysts agree: Russia will survive — weakened but not crippled.

The sanctions will erode Moscow’s short-term revenue and complicate shipping logistics. Yet with oil prices hovering above $80 a barrel, even discounted crude generates substantial income. The rouble may slide, and state coffers may tighten, but the Kremlin has learned to adapt.

Russia’s central bank has already built buffers through gold reserves, non-dollar trade settlements, and yuan-denominated assets. Moreover, the “sanction fatigue” among global traders — who have seen similar bans circumvented before — suggests the system will adapt again.

What truly determines the sanctions’ effectiveness, says Seigle, “is not what the oil traders do, but how far Washington goes with enforcement.” If the Trump administration pressures third-country banks and insurers as aggressively as it threatens, the cost of dealing with Russian oil could skyrocket. If not, the market will absorb the shock and move on.

Ultimately, the fate of Trump’s sanctions — and by extension, Russia’s war economy — rests not in Washington or Moscow, but in Beijing and New Delhi.

If both nations meaningfully reduce purchases, Moscow’s export lifeline could shrink by up to 50%. If they merely pause and reroute through intermediaries, the sanctions will become yet another layer of bureaucracy in an already convoluted energy trade.

India and China’s calculus is pragmatic, not moral. Both need stable, affordable energy. Both value strategic autonomy. And both see Trump’s “tremendous sanctions” as part of a broader power play — one that could easily ensnare them next.

In the end, Russia’s survival depends less on who punishes it, and more on who still needs it. (IPA Service)