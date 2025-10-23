President Donald Trump told Democrats at a White House press conference that programmes such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid “will be gone” unless they approve the full government funding bills. He claimed one Democrat told him the legislation “means death”, adding: “There’s nothing about death… Theirs is death because they’re going to lose Medicaid, they’re going to lose Social Security, they’re going to lose Medicare… all of those things are going to be gone because the whole country would be bankrupt.”

The statement comes amid a high-stakes budget impasse in which Republicans are pushing for a “clean” funding bill and Democrats are insisting on modifications to healthcare and social support provisions. The dispute threatens critical coverage for tens of millions of Americans; according to the Congressional Budget Office, looming structural deficits could trigger automatic cuts to Medicare of up to US$491 billion between 2027–2034 if Congress fails to act.

Trump’s remarks point to a strategy of leveraging the funding crisis to galvanise support for Republican spending priorities. He accused Democrats of being responsible for a potential fiscal collapse and of seeking to maintain large funding commitments to health-care subsidies that Republicans oppose. House and Senate Republicans have indicated they will not agree to extensions of certain tax credits and subsidies without broader cost-cutting measures.

Democrats counter that the budget negotiations are being hijacked by threats to universal programmes that retirees and people with disabilities rely on. Leaders in the Democratic party argue that while benefits are legally protected from immediate cuts, the administrative disruptions and budgetary gambits represent real risks. Indeed, reforms to the Social Security trust funds now project depletion by 2034, while Medicare’s hospital insurance fund may run dry by 2033—both earlier than previously forecast.

The budget fight centres on both the upcoming deadline for federal appropriations and a broader debate over entitlement spending and long-term fiscal sustainability. The Trump administration and congressional Republicans maintain that eliminating “waste, fraud and abuse” in entitlement programmes is essential, but Democrats say that rhetoric masks a push for structural cuts disguised as administrative reform. Earlier in the year, officials pushed back against claims of immediate benefit reductions, but analysts caution that fund depletion dates and legislative provisions point to real jeopardy.

A key point of contention is the fate of the enhanced health-insurance subsidies created under the American Rescue Plan Act and extended temporarily by Congress. Democrats say failure to extend them would cause premiums to spike and millions of people to lose marketplace coverage—an argument buttressed by data from the group Kaiser Family Foundation showing premium increases of up to 170 per cent in some states. Republicans, supported by the White House, say the country cannot afford open-ended subsidy extensions without offsetting savings elsewhere.

As the shutdown deadline looms, federal agencies are already mobilising for contingency operations. Although payments for Social Security and Medicare are funded through their trust funds and are not immediately at risk of interruption, administrative operations are being strained. The Social Security Administration has reported that its offices are facing furloughs and delays, and the dissemination of the cost-of-living adjustment for benefits has been deferred pending labour-market and CPI data.