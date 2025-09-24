By Sushil Kutty

United States President *Donald Trump gave a speech on Tuesday at the United Nations. The teleprompter wasn’t functioning. That did not stop Trump from taking charge. His wisecrack that “whoever operated the teleprompter” will pay a price drew laughter. First Lady Melania Trump was among those who did not laugh. But Trump was in his element. Humour over, President Trump got down to giving the United Nations a hiding. Then, later down the address, the former real-estate developer, got down to business, accusing the United Nations of “funding an assault on Western countries.”

President Donald Trump was speaking at the annual general assembly of the United Nations in New York. He accused weak western nations, charging them with allowing mass migrations to destroy their own countries, allegedly all with tacit support from the United Nations. Trump truely doesn’t carry water for the UN. “The number one political issue of our time is the crisis of uncontrolled migration. Your countries are being ruined,” he said. “The United Nations is funding an assault on western countries and their borders.”

If the UN, which Trump was addressing, took umbrage, there were no signs of objections. And Trump knew why, the United Nations would fold if the United States stopped funding the UN. Trump claimed that the United Nations gave material support to “invading illegals”. “In 2024, the UN budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support… migrants journeying into the United States.”

“The UN also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to illegal aliens on the way to infiltrate our southern border,” he added. “What took place is totally unacceptable. The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them. In the United States we reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can be permitted to travel halfway around the world, trample our borders, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime, and deplete our social safety nets.

“We have reasserted that America belongs to the American people. And I encourage all countries to take their own stance in defense of their citizens, as well,” President Trump said, knowing there are many countries, which will welcome Trump’s mindset though there is doubt if Modi’s India is one of them. But, according to Trump, “Europe is in serious trouble. They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before.”

Trump believes such migration would not be sustainable. He also believes there is a “lack of efforts” by western governments to stop the “invasions of their borders.” In his view, “they they choose to be politically correct, they’re doing just absolutely nothing about it.” Clearly, the United States is the extinct buffalo of the United Nations and Trump can get away with calling every other UN member nation daft, weak, self-serving and worthy of nothing but ridicule.

Trump then diverted to the city of London, which he said has “so changed” under the “terrible, terrible” Mayor Sadiq Khan. “Now they want to go to Sharia law and the death of Europe” wouldn’t be far off if western countries did not start “controlling their borders.” Trump forgot for a moment that one of his recently acquired friends is the “terrible, terrible” Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. Trump’s selective nature doesn’t come with venues and locations.

And there is no way Trump’s warning to western nations will make those nations more vigilant and they’ll take steps to stop immigration even if migrants repeatedly and constantly break host-country laws. According to Trump, they will “lodge false asylum claims or claimed refugee status for illegitimate reasons. They should in many cases be immediately sent home.”

The best was when President Trump said “western nations are very compassionate” and “want to help less stable regions of the world fix their problems.” India’s H-1B visa seekers wouldn’t agree that Trump’s USA is “compassionate” or “wants to help.” But then, this is what’s in Trump’s mind: “We have to solve the problems and we have to solve it in their countries, not create new problems in our countries.”

Trump’s UN speech was for the western countries, it was for the United Nations; it was for those who disbelieve his claims that, first and foremost, he is a peacemaker and then only a B2 bomber of underground nuclear facilities. Trump’s speech was primarily for the MAGA people who voted him to power0 after four years in political wilderness, shamed and ridiculed, made to pay millions to porn stars, even convicted and forced to sit in court and doze.

Trump spoke to the Nobel Committee. Trump spoke for the MAGA. “In 2024, almost 50 percent of inmates in German prisons were foreign nationals or migrants. In Austria, the number was 53 percent of the people in prisons. In Greece the number was 54 percent, and in Switzerland 72 percent of the people in prisons are from outside of Switzerland. When your prisons are filled with so-called asylum seekers, who repaid kindness with crime, it’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. Your countries are going to hell.” (IPA Service)