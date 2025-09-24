U. S. President Donald Trump stated in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on 23 September 2025 that he has ended seven wars, including a conflict between India and Pakistan. During the speech, he claimed U. S-mediation led to a full and immediate ceasefire between the two countries. Indian officials, however, have consistently rejected Trump’s version of events as inaccurate.

Trump described himself as having brokered peace across multiple global flashpoints, saying that these “seven unendable wars” have been resolved. Analysts specialising in conflict resolution and regional diplomacy caution that while ceasefires have been reached in some cases, long-term peace remains elusive.

The agreement between India and Pakistan, widely reported, dates back to May 2025 when both nations agreed to a full ceasefire after escalating tit-for-tat military strikes. Trump announced that this agreement was mediated by the United States. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later affirmed that while the Indian and Pakistani militaries did negotiate directly under established military channels, India has rejected the idea that Washington played a decisive role in forcing or arranging the ceasefire.

Pakistani leadership acknowledged Trump’s involvement as “pivotal and paramount,” alongside several other nations and international bodies. However, sources point out that soon after the ceasefire was declared, there were incidents of violations. Indian officials reported cross-border firing in the Jammu and Kashmir region, and questions have been raised over whether the ceasefire has held in all sensitive border areas.

Fact-checking outlets have scrutinised Trump’s broader claim of ending “seven wars.” They note that in many of the conflicts cited, such as those involving Israel-Iran and Armenia-Azerbaijan, the resolutions are partial or consist of fragile truces rather than comprehensive peace accords. Some conflicts continue to see tensions, sporadic violence or unresolved political disputes, making the claim misleading according to experts.

During the UN speech, Trump also criticised the United Nations for producing what he described as “empty words” rather than effective action, contrasting this with what he claimed his administration had achieved. He expressed disappointment in what he perceives as limited involvement from international institutions in mediating conflicts.

Leaders from India have firmly rejected Trump’s description of ending the war between them and Pakistan, saying their role was central and decisive, and that foreign mediation was minimal or incidental. “Baseless,” said Indian ministers when asked about Trump’s claim of ending the conflict.