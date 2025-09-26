By T N Ashok

NEW YORK: When the Indian IT boom began in the late 1990s, the “American Dream” was its rocket fuel. Bright young engineers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune queued up for the H-1B visa, chasing careers in Silicon Valley. They became coders, data architects, project managers, and eventually CEOs of U.S. tech giants. Their migration powered not only America’s digital dominance but also India’s rise as a parallel software services hub.

Now, a quarter century later, that dream is being rewritten. With President Donald Trump imposing a $100,000 one-time fee on new H-1B visas, along with punitive tariffs on Indian goods for its energy ties with Russia, the American door is creaking shut. Washington’s politics are ricocheting into Indian boardrooms, prompting a new reality: the Indian Dream may be replacing the American one.

Trump’s visa wall is steep. Indians, who account for 71% of H-1B holders, are the hardest hit. For mid-level programmers, even top-tier software architects, the new cost makes a U.S. posting prohibitive. New Delhi has called the measure one with “humanitarian consequences,” since families are split, careers disrupted, and opportunities suddenly out of reach.

But for all the near-term pain, there is a silver lining. Indian policymakers see the return of talent as a chance to strengthen the domestic tech ecosystem. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been quick to highlight the opportunities — from high-paying GCC jobs in India to PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes, AI research funding, and corporate-friendly reforms. The message is clear: why chase the American Dream when India now offers global salaries at home?

The clearest winners from Trump’s visa shock are India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs). These are captive offshore hubs set up by multinational corporations to integrate IT, R&D, and operations. Over 1,600 GCCs already operate in India, employing 1.7 million people. Less than 30% of Fortune 500 companies have GCCs in India, leaving vast headroom for growth. Real estate consultancy Anarock reports GCCs leased 38% of new office supply in major Indian cities over the last two and a half years.

As Aditya Mehta of RSM US notes, mid-market U.S. firms facing higher visa costs will find it far cheaper to scale in India. Unlike outsourcing firms that sometimes inflate bills, GCCs provide ownership and accountability, with staff embedded in the corporate culture. This shift from outsourcing to insourcing mirrors the evolution of China’s tech sector under U.S. chip bans. Restrictions can backfire — by forcing resilience.

India’s IT majors are poised to capitalize. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech are no longer just outsourcing firms. They are end-to-end transformation partners, delivering AI, cybersecurity, and digital engineering solutions across the U.S. and Europe. TCS employs over 600,000 globally and derives half its revenues from North America. Infosys has established design hubs in Texas, North Carolina, and Indiana, hiring locals to reduce visa reliance. Wipro’s AI and cloud platforms have expanded in Latin America and Europe. HCL Tech is building cybersecurity centers in Canada and Mexico.

Visa fees may curb new postings, but these firms are ahead of the curve — investing in nearshore hubs in Canada, Mexico, and even South America, where Indian tech talent is welcomed. Brazil, Chile, and Colombia, with their growing fintech and digital economies, are courting Indian expertise aggressively.

For decades, the brightest Indian minds saw migration as the ultimate prize. In FY24 alone, 80,000 Indian first-time H-1B applications were filed. But approvals for Indian IT firms and U.S. tech giants have been falling since their 2021 peak. Amazon’s approvals are down 37% from 2021 levels, while TCS’s new filings halved in the same period.

That reverse flow of talent is now poised to fuel India’s growth. GCCs are hungry for AI, cloud, and data analytics professionals. According to Quess Corp, demand in these areas exceeds supply by as much as 42%. This is where returnees slot in — bringing U.S. experience, global networks, and cutting-edge skills back to India.

The Modi government sees an opportunity in this churn. Alongside semiconductor investments worth $18 billion, New Delhi is pushing for policies that make India a magnet for skilled workers: Tax breaks for startups and digital exporters. Ease of doing business reforms, reducing red tape for GCCs. High-end infrastructure in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune to match Silicon Valley’s work culture. Public messaging that celebrates returning techies as nation-builders — serving India on American-level paychecks, but in rupees. The narrative is shifting from “brain drain” to “brain circulation” — where global Indians cycle back to lead the next wave of domestic growth.

Despite global headwinds, investors are betting on the Indian story. The Nifty 50 has gained 5.31% this year, while the Sensex is up nearly 4%. Bond yields remain stable at 6.485%, reflecting macroeconomic confidence. Portfolio managers at Allianz and Jupiter Asset Management call India the “most attractive emerging market” today.

Even U.S. analysts like Sajjid Chinoy of JPMorgan argue that while H-1B restrictions sting in the short term, they ultimately accelerate offshoring to India, strengthening the medium-term outlook.

In the 1990s, outsourcing made India the back office of the world. In the 2000s, Silicon Valley became the destination of choice for Indian engineers. In the 2010s, Indian CEOs began leading global giants. Now, in the 2020s, the pendulum is swinging back.

The American Dream once symbolized opportunity. But with Washington erecting barriers and Trump’s policies prioritizing “America First,” many Indians see greater promise at home. The Indian Dream is no longer just about working for an American firm in Bengaluru — it’s about building products, innovating in AI, designing chips, and driving digital transformation for the world from Indian soil.

As Modi positions India as a semiconductor hub, AI powerhouse, and global GCC capital, the migration cycle comes full circle. For young Indian coders, the new question is not how to get to Silicon Valley, but how to bring Silicon Valley home. (IPA Service)