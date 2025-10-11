Former US President Donald Trump responded to the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize by saying he was “happy” despite not winning, claiming he had “saved millions of lives” and asserting that Nobel laureate María Corina Machado personally called him to say she accepted the award in his honour.

Trump’s remarks emerged during a press encounter in the Oval Office on October 10, 2025, where he described Machado’s gesture as a “very nice thing to do,” and quipped that although he didn’t ask her to transfer the prize, “she might have.” He reaffirmed that he has “been helping her along the way” and maintained that he is pleased with his progress on various peace initiatives.

Earlier in the day, White House officials had sharply criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision. Communications Director Steven Cheung accused the committee of placing politics over peace by denying Trump’s candidacy, particularly in light of his administration’s role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire. The White House statement framed Trump as a “humanitarian” capable of “moving mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

According to Trump, Machado reached out to him directly, telling him, “I’m accepting this in honour of you, because you really deserved it.” He used this claim to bolster his contention that his diplomacy and conflict-resolution efforts have been disregarded. He also reiterated his belief that the prize decision reflected bias rather than merit.

Machado, whose award was announced for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and advocating a peaceful transition in Venezuela, had dedicated her prize to both the Venezuelan people and Trump, praising his “decisive support” in the face of authoritarianism. She remains under political threat at home, and international observers see the Nobel recognition as bolstering her security and visibility on the global stage.

Some analysts note the timing of the award decision came amid Trump’s high-profile push for peace deals, including a Gaza ceasefire agreement unveiled shortly before the announcement. The White House and Trump allies had already viewed the prize as within reach, and the official backlash suggests frustration with perceived underrecognition.

International reactions have been mixed. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Trump’s diplomatic efforts, especially in Gaza and Ukraine, and criticised the Nobel Committee for awarding the prize to a figure with a comparatively modest record. Putin’s remarks were circulated by Trump on social media, reinforcing narratives of bias and political interference.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee maintained that its decision was independent, focusing on Machado’s sustained activism and her personal risk in opposing the Maduro regime. It distinguished its mandate from political campaigning, underscoring that nominations or media lobbying do not translate into award decisions.

Within the United States, responses ranged from criticism of Trump’s high expectations to alignment with his assertions. Some commentators argued that his diplomatic claims lack independent verification, while supporters viewed the snub as evidence of ideological bias within international institutions. Social media amplified the divide, with memes, satire and spirited debate framing the episode as emblematic of Trump’s complicated relationship with global prestige.