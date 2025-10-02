Jaipur: The BJP government in Rajasthan is under mounting pressure to announce a significant cabinet expansion and reshuffle, with six ministerial vacancies yet to be filled and growing disquiet across party factions. Insiders expect the move to be timed with the state’s upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections.

Sources indicate that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has held multiple consultations with senior BJP leaders in Delhi to finalise names, with particular attention being paid to accommodating disparate regional and caste interests. Among those tipped for inclusion are MLAs loyal to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje—and possibly those aligned with influential caste groups such as Gujjars and tribes in eastern Rajasthan.

A BJP insider said the party is “working on a package that balances performance and representation,” adding that the six open slots are being viewed as a tool to placate discontented segments within the state unit. The reshuffle is also believed to aim at targeting electoral weaknesses in Shekhawati, tribal belts and eastern districts where the party underperformed.

Raje’s increased political visibility has added fuel to speculation. She has held several meetings with BJP central and RSS leadership in recent weeks—an activity interpreted by observers as signalling a coordinated push to secure positions for her supporters. Some sources propose that she may not seek the chief ministerial office, but instead press for ministerial or organisational roles for her faction.

According to one report, two veterans from her camp—Kalicharan Saraf and Shrichand Kriplani—are likely candidates for induction. Observers point out that her renewed political activity coincides with internal criticism of the Sharma government’s perceived inexperience and public-relations missteps.

Back-to-back Delhi visits have contributed to the buzz. In one instance, Raje met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on the next day Sharma held his own meeting with the PM, sparking speculation that both consultations were coordinated to resolve factional tensions and finalise the expansion. Party sources say deliberations centred on caste balance, geographic representation, and the challenge of incorporating Jat leaders, who lack a prominent face in the current team.

State BJP president Madan Rathore has publicly affirmed that a reshuffle will follow the forthcoming Assembly session, stressing that the CM will decide on the timing. In an interview, Rathore insisted the process is “routine,” intended to reassess portfolios and bring in fresh talent; he added that adjustments would follow internal reviews and the Assembly discussions.

Meanwhile, BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal has alluded to impending changes, stating that “old and withered trees will fall, new leaves will sprout”—a metaphor widely read as counsel for culling underperforming ministers. He also downplayed rumours of a leadership change, asserting Sharma was appointed to complete a full five-year term and that midterm removal is a Congress tradition.

The reshuffle calculus is complicated by factional sensitivities. The Raje camp has long felt sidelined after she was overlooked for the chief ministership in 2023. At the same time, the RSS and central leadership appear keen on preventing open rifts and sending a signal of unity. According to party insiders, some ministers may simply be reassigned rather than dropped, while a few newcomers are likely to be given independent charge of departments.

External voices have seized upon the internal turbulence to sharpen political pressure. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has publicly warned of conspiracies to remove Sharma, claiming that BJP colleagues both in Rajasthan and Delhi are plotting his ouster. He emphasised that the decision to make Sharma, a first-time legislator, CM should not be reversed and urged him to engage in public hearings to understand the challenges facing citizens.