Fri 3 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

India is showing sharp rise in public way obstruction cases. In 2023 it rose to 151469 just from 93,548 in 2022. There has also been 7.2 per cent rise in registration of cases. Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes rose by 5.7 per cent while Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes rose by 9.5 per cent, which shows shifting nature of crime in the country.

Crime in India – 2023, published by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), said that a total of 62,41,569 cognizable crimes comprising 37,63,102 IPC and 24,78,467 under SLL were registered in 2023. It shows an increase of 4,16,623 over 2022 (58,24,946 Cases). Crime rate registered per lakh population has also increased from 422.2 in 2022 to 448.3 in 2023. Percentage share of IPC was 60.3% while percentage share of SLL cases was 39.7% of total cognizable crimes during 2023.

It should be noted that the Union government enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)in 2023 but implemented it from July 1, 2024. Therefore, the performance under the new law will be known only by September 2026 when NCRB will come out with its Crime in India – 2024 report.

The current report also indicates sharp rise in the cases of theft in the country which rose to 6,89,580 cases in 2023 from 6,52,731 in 2022. Similarly, under SLL category, major increase is in cases registered under Motor Vehicle Act from 94,450 cases in 2022 to 1,91,828 cases in 2023.This has resulted in an increase of 97,378 cases in SLL during 2023 as compared to 2022.

As for the performance of the policing in the country is concerned, the report puts the charge sheeting rate at 72.7 per cent. During 2023, total of 53,61,518 IPC cases (15,84,912 cases pending from previous year +37,63,102 reported during the year + 13,504 cases re-opened for investigation) were under investigation, out of which total of 37,85,839 cases were disposed of by police including27,53,235 cases which were charge sheeted.

A total of 11,85,915 cases of offences affecting the human body were registered which accounted for 31.5% of total IPC crimes during 2023, out of which Hurt (6,36,767 cases)accounted for maximum cases i.e.53.7%, followed by Causing death by Negligence (1,65,971cases, 14.0%) and Kidnapping & Abduction (1,13,564 cases, 9.6%).The cases registered under offences against human body depict an increase of 2.3% in 2023over 2022 (11,58,815 cases) and the crime rate has increased from 84.0 in 2022 to 85.2 in 2023.

A total of 27,721 cases of murder were registered during 2023, showing a marginal decline of 2.8% over 2022 (28,522 cases). ‘Disputes’ (9,209 cases) was the motive in highest number of murder cases during 2023followed by ‘Personal Vendetta or Enmity’ (3,458 cases) and ‘Gain’ (1,890 cases).

A total of 1,13,564 cases of kidnapping & abduction were registered during 2023, showing an increase of 5.6% over 2022 (1,07,588 cases). A total of 1,16,404 (24,285 male, 92,114 female and 5 transgender) victims were reported kidnapped or abducted during 2023, out of which 82,106 (16,033 male and 66,072 female and1 transgender)victims were children and 34,298 (8,252 male, 26,042 female and 4transgender) victims were adult. During 2023, a total of 1,40,813 kidnapped or abducted persons (31,837 male, 1,08,971 female and 5 transgender) were recovered out of which 1,39,164 persons were recovered alive and1,649 persons were found dead. Females run the risk of being abducted or kidnapped over three times the males.

A total of 58,247 cases of offences against public tranquility were registered under various sections of IPC during 2023, out of which rioting (39,260 cases) accounted for 67.4% of total such cases. The cases of offences against public tranquility have increased by 2.0% in 2023 over 2022 (57,082 cases).

A total of 4,48,211 cases of crime against women were registered during 2023, showing an increase of 0.7% over 2022 (4,45,256 cases).Majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or Relatives’ (1,33,676 cases, 29.8%) and ‘Kidnapping and Abduction of Women’ (88,605 cases, 19.8%), followed by ‘Assault on Women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (83,891 cases, 18.71%) and ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)’ (66,232 cases, 14.8%). The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.2 in 2023 in comparison with 66.4 in 2022.

A total of 1,77,335 cases of crime against children were registered during 2023, showing an increase of 9.2% over 2022 (1,62,449 cases). In percentage terms, major crime heads under ‘Crime Against Children’ during 2023 were ‘Kidnapping and Abduction of Children’ (79,884 cases, 45.0%) and ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)’ (67,694 cases, 38.2%). The crime rate registered per lakh children population was 39.9 in 2023 in comparison with 36.6 in 2022.

31,365 cases have been registered against Juveniles during 2023, increase of 2.7% over 2022 (30,555 cases). The crime rate increased from 6.9 in 2022 to 7.1 in 2023. A total of 40,036 juveniles were apprehended in 31,365 cases, out of which 34,674 juveniles were apprehended under cases of IPC and 5,362 juveniles were apprehended under cases of SLL during2023.Majority of juveniles in conflict with law apprehended under IPC & SLL crimes were in the age group of 16 years to 18 years (79.0%) (31,610 out of 40,036) during 2023.

A total of 27,886 cases were registered for committing crime against Senior Citizens (aged above 60 years) in 2023, showing a decline of 2.3% in registration over 2022 (28,545 cases).In Crime head-wise cases, highest number of cases (7,608, 27.3%) were registered under SimpleHurt followed by Theft (4,130, 14.8%) and FCF (Forgery, Cheating & Fraud) (3,473, 12.5%)during 2023.

57,789 cases were registered for committing crime against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing an increase of 0.4% over 2022 (57,582 cases). Crime rate registered showed an increase from 28.6 in 2022 to 28.7 in 2023. In Crime head-wise cases, highest number of cases (18,437, 31.9%) were registered undersimple hurt followed by cases under Criminal Intimidation with 7.8% (4,486 cases) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with 7.5% (4,345 cases).

A total of 12,960 cases were registered for committing crime against Scheduled Tribes (STs), showing an increase of 28.8% over 2022 (10,064 cases). Crime rate registered increased from9.6 in 2022 to 12.4 in 2023. In Crime head-wise cases, highest number of cases (2,757 cases, 21.3%) were registered undersimple hurt followed by Riots with 13.2% (1,707 cases) and Rape with 9.2% (1,189 cases).

A total of 2,04,973 cases were registered under economic offences, showing an increase of 6.0% in registration over 2022 (1,93,385 cases). Out of three specified category of economic offences viz. criminal breach of trust, FCF (forgery, cheating & fraud) and Counterfeiting, FCF accounted for maximum of 1,81,553 such cases, Criminal Breach of Trust with 22,759 cases followed by Counterfeiting (661 cases) during 2023.

A total of 4,069 cases have been registered in 2023 by State Anti-Corruption Bureaux (ACBs) as compared to 4,139 cases in 2022, showing the decline of 1.7% Out 4,069 Cases, majority, i.e.,70.7% were Trap Cases (2,875 cases) followed by 13.8% of Criminal Misconduct (560 Cases). A total of 4,759 persons were arrested, 976 persons were convicted and departmental action was taken against 638 persons.

A total of 86,420 cases were registered under Cyber Crimes, showing an increase of 31.2% in registration over 2022 (65,893 cases). Crime rate under this category increased from 4.8 in 2022 to 6.2 in 2023. During 2023, 68.9% of cyber-crime cases registered were for the motive of fraud (59,526 out of 86,420 cases) followed by Sexual Exploitation with 4.9% (4,199 cases) and Extortion with 3.8% (3,326 cases).

A total of 4,84,584 persons (1,59,811 male, 3,24,763 female and 10 transgender) were reported missing in 2023. The number of persons reported missing has increased by 9.5% in 2023 from 4,42,572 persons missing during 2022. During the year 2023, a total of 4,60,886 persons (1,55,283 males, 3,05,585 females and 18transgender) were recovered/traced.

A total of 91,296 children (22,460 male, 68,835 female and 1 transgender) were reported missing in 2023. The number of children missing has increased by 9.5% in 2023 from 83,350children missing during 2022. During the year 2023, a total of 89,809 children (22,838 male, 66,965 female and 6 transgender) were recovered/traced.

A total of 3,51,656 fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 16,86,23,100 were seized during 2023. Total arms seized were 82,756, comprising of 2,153 arms as licensed/factory made and 80,603 Arms as Unlicensed/improvised/crude/country made. A total of 1,09,254 number of ammunitions were also seized. As compared to 88,987 kg of Explosives recovered in 2022, a total of 10,09,627 kg Explosives(RDX, TNT, Plastic Explosives, Gun Powder, Pyrotechnic/Fireworks etc.) have been seized during 2023.A total of 51,28,163 persons were arrested under IPC & SLL cases combined. (IPA Service)