Wed 22 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By T N Ashok

NEW YORK: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy becomes the first ever president of the country to be sent to prison for five years in ignominy over an alleged Libya campaign fund scandal. The global politics is taking a tumble as US President Donald Trump s under pressure from No Kings protest from an estimated 7 million people who took to streets in over a dozen cities, right wing former President of Brazil Bolsanaro is convicted of a coup attempt and Japan undergoes turbulence as a female is elected as Prime Minister for the first time in its history.

The motorcade wound through Paris streets on Tuesday morning, dozens of police motorcycles surrounding a single car carrying Nicolas Sarkozy to La Santé Prison. The former French president waved to supporters before disappearing behind prison walls—the first modern French leader to be incarcerated. His five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy in a Libya campaign finance scheme marks more than one man’s fall; it signals a global moment of democratic accountability colliding with unprecedented political turbulence.

Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in jail for criminal conspiracy last month, for his role in a scheme to finance his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from Libya in exchange for diplomatic favors. The courts found substantial evidence that he orchestrated illegal financial transactions from late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi’s regime to bankroll his victorious 2007 campaign, circumventing French electoral law through foreign influence.

This represents genuine corruption, not political persecution. Three separate courts reviewed the evidence before Sarkozy’s appeals were exhausted. Prosecutors documented a systematic conspiracy involving diplomatic quid pro quo—hardly the stuff of accounting errors or campaign finance technicalities. The conviction’s legitimacy stands on firm legal ground.

Yet Sarkozy projects defiance wrapped in victimhood. “I want to tell them with my unwavering strength that it’s not a former president of the Republic being locked up this morning, it’s an innocent man,” he declared, adding that he felt “a deep sorrow for France, which finds itself humiliated by the expression of a vengeance that has taken hatred to an unprecedented level.” His rhetoric transforms legal accountability into political martyrdom—a familiar playbook in an age when democratic norms are contested battlegrounds.

The question of political vendetta versus justice remains hotly debated. Sarkozy’s supporters view his prosecution as selective, pointing to other politicians who escaped scrutiny for similar conduct. His opponents counter that no one stands above the law, regardless of former office. The reality likely encompasses both: solid evidence of criminality prosecuted in a political climate eager for accountability after years of establishment corruption scandals

Unlike other disgraced politicians plotting returns from exile or prison, Sarkozy offers no promises of political resurrection. At 70, facing his third criminal conviction in recent years, his active career appears finished. His legal team has requested early release from jail, with the court having two months to decide. But even early release won’t restore his political viability.

This isn’t Sarkozy’s first brush with the law. Previous convictions for corruption and illegal campaign financing in separate cases have progressively dismantled his credibility. While he retains loyal supporters among older conservative voters nostalgic for his tough-on-crime presidency, he’s become a liability rather than an asset to France’s mainstream right. His imprisonment closes a political chapter rather than opening a new one.

Sarkozy’s conviction arrives as France navigates treacherous political waters. President Emmanuel Macron governs without a parliamentary majority after his coalition’s 2022 legislative losses, forcing constant negotiations across the political spectrum. Key legislation on pensions, immigration, and economic reform stalls in governmental paralysis.

The imprisonment won’t trigger immediate instability, but it deepens corrosive cynicism about France’s political class. The traditional center-right Republicans—Sarkozy’s party—hemorrhage support, trapped between aligning with Macron’s centrists or competing against Marine Le Pen’s National Rally. Le Pen has successfully captured much conservative support by moderating economic positions while maintaining hardline stances on immigration and national identity.

The left remains fragmented among Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s hard-left France Unbowed, struggling Socialists, and Greens. And the Communists. They’ll weaponize Sarkozy’s conviction as evidence of right-wing corruption, but lack unity to capitalize fully. The centrists face erosion as voters tire of establishment promises. The right-wing, particularly Le Pen’s National Rally, benefits most from this moment—positioning themselves as anti-establishment alternatives while the old guard literally goes to prison.

Trouble could emerge from multiple directions. Right-wing nationalists may use Sarkozy’s imprisonment to fuel anti-judicial sentiment and claims of institutional bias. Left-wing groups might demand similar accountability for other establishment figures. Centrists struggle to defend institutions while acknowledging their failures. The volatility stems not from one faction but from overlapping crises of legitimacy across the political spectrum.

For Macron, Sarkozy’s imprisonment presents contradictory implications. It demonstrates judicial independence—courts holding even former presidents accountable, a democratic strength. Yet it reinforces anti-establishment narratives threatening Macron’s centrist project.

The question of Macron’s “comeback” in 2027 is complicated. Under current constitutional limits, he cannot seek consecutive terms, making another run legally prohibited unless constitutional reforms occur—an unlikely prospect given his weak parliamentary position. His focus turns to securing his legacy and positioning his movement for future elections without him at the helm.

Sarkozy’s fall reminds voters of the old political order’s failures—precisely what Macron promised to transcend when he burst onto the scene in 2017 as a fresh alternative. Now, seven years later, Macron represents his own version of establishment politics, and the spectacle of a predecessor behind bars underscores how thoroughly that old system has collapsed.

France’s drama unfolds against a global backdrop of democratic stress tests. Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has been convicted of attempting a coup to stay in office after losing his 2022 reelection bid, sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting to overturn his election defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Prosecutors proved Bolsonaro had “full knowledge” of plans that included potentially assassinating Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes through explosives, weapons, or poison. The conviction makes him the first former Brazilian president found guilty of attempting to overturn an election.

Donald Trump has vigorously defended his ally, calling the trial a “witch-hunt” and imposing 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio promising the US would “respond accordingly to this witch-hunt.” Trump’s intervention transforms Bolsonaro’s prosecution into a geopolitical pressure campaign, testing Brazil’s judicial independence against American economic power.

Bolsonaro remains a powerful political player in Brazil despite his legal troubles, with the conviction potentially compelling allied lawmakers to seek amnesty through Congress. Unlike Sarkozy’s quiet acceptance of legal defeat, Bolsonaro’s case remains contested through international pressure and domestic political maneuvering.

The contrast between these two imprisoned former presidents illuminates different democratic responses to accountability. France’s prosecution proceeded without international interference; Brazil faced American economic retaliation. Both nations test whether democratic institutions can withstand pressure when holding powerful figures accountable.

Japan’s parliament elected ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, after her Liberal Democratic Party struck a coalition deal with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party.

Takaichi replaced Shigeru Ishiba, ending a three-month political vacuum following the LDP’s disastrous election loss in July. Her narrow victory—requiring last-minute coalition negotiations—reflects Japan’s political fragmentation. The alliance is still short of a majority in both houses of parliament and will need to court other opposition groups to pass legislation, creating risks that could make her government unstable and short-lived.

A protege of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi is expected to emulate his policies including a stronger military and economy, as well as revising Japan’s pacifist constitution. Her selection represents continuity rather than transformation—a conservative answer to political crisis rather than systemic reform.

While she is the first woman serving as Japan’s prime minister, she is in no rush to promote gender equality or diversity, opposing same-sex marriage and allowing separate surnames for married couples. Her historic gender milestone masks deeply traditional politics, illustrating how symbolic progress can coexist with substantive conservatism.

Japan’s political turnover—four prime ministers since Abe stepped down in 2020—mirrors global patterns of governmental instability. Economic pressures, corruption scandals, and public frustration create revolving-door leadership unable to address underlying problems.

Trump faces mounting legal challenges while maintaining a viable path to power, demonstrating how American democracy struggles to reconcile accountability with political polarization. His intervention in Brazil’s judicial process reveals how democratic accountability becomes geopoliticized—powerful nations weaponizing legal proceedings as foreign policy tools.

Trump’s own legal battles—involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election—parallel Bolsonaro’s prosecution in striking ways. When charges against Bolsonaro were filed in February, Trump had already returned to the White House after successfully dodging criminal prosecution for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US election. The contrast between their fates—Bolsonaro convicted while Trump regained power—illustrates how different democracies navigate accountability for powerful figures who challenge electoral legitimacy.

Major American cities witness popular protests against Trump’s policies, reflecting deep societal divisions over democratic norms, institutional legitimacy, and national direction. These tensions mirror global patterns where urban centers increasingly diverge politically from rural areas, creating geographic polarization that complicates democratic governance.s

Sarkozy’s journey from the Élysée Palace to La Santé Prison encapsulates democracy’s central twenty-first-century challenge: maintaining institutional legitimacy while holding leaders accountable. When corruption goes unpunished, cynicism metastasizes and demagogues thrive. When prosecution appears politically motivated—or when powerful allies apply international pressure against it—judicial legitimacy erodes and polarization deepens.

The global trend toward populism, both left and right, feeds on institutional failure. Voters distrust establishments that protect their own, embracing outsiders promising disruption. Yet those outsiders often prove corrupt themselves or unable to deliver promised change, perpetuating cycles of disillusionment.

Brazil, France, Japan, and the United States each navigate unique challenges, yet all share patterns of political volatility and institutional stress. Established parties fracture or collapse. Coalition governments struggle to function. Voters oscillate between establishment figures and anti-system populists, finding neither satisfactory. Economic anxiety, cultural tensions, and technological disruption compound political instability.

The rise of transnational political alliances—Trump defending Bolsonaro, European right-wing parties coordinating strategies—creates new dynamics where domestic accountability faces international interference. Democracy increasingly becomes not just a national question but a geopolitical one, with authoritarian-leaning leaders supporting each other against judicial accountability.

As Sarkozy settles into his cell in La Santé’s VIP wing, expected to occupy quarters either in solitary confinement or alongside other prisoners considered unsuitable for general population—politicians, former police officers, members of far-right organizations or those tied to Islamist terror groups—he represents both problem and partial solution.

His conviction proves even presidents face consequences, a necessary foundation for democratic legitimacy. But the political chaos surrounding his imprisonment—claims of persecution, governmental instability, fragmented opposition—reveals how difficult accountability becomes when institutions themselves are contested.

From Paris to Brasília to Tokyo to Washington, democracies confront whether they can reform themselves before voters abandon them entirely. Sarkozy’s imprisonment, Bolsonaro’s conviction, Takaichi’s unstable coalition, Trump’s continued influence despite legal challenges—these aren’t isolated incidents but symptoms of a global democratic crisis.

The fundamental question isn’t whether individual leaders get held accountable. It’s whether democratic institutions retain enough legitimacy to make that accountability meaningful. When half the population views prosecutions as political persecution while the other half sees them as justice finally served, the system fractures regardless of verdicts.

As Sarkozy begins his sentence, the world watches not just one man’s fate but whether democracies worldwide can navigate the treacherous passage between impunity and persecution—finding accountability that strengthens rather than destroys institutional legitimacy. The answer, increasingly uncertain across continents, will define whether democratic governance survives the twenty-first century’s pressures or collapses under its contradictions. (IPA Service)