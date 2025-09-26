US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that India remains a relationship of “critical importance” to the United States after face-to-face talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New York on Monday. The meeting took place at Lotte New York Palace during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, their first in-person engagement since Washington imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods over Delhi’s oil purchases from Russia.

Rubio praised New Delhi’s active engagement across multiple areas, citing trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals as domains where India and the US are seeking deeper cooperation. Jaishankar described their conversation as covering “a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern,” saying both sides agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to make progress in priority areas. Rubio echoed that intention.

The meeting comes amid tensions triggered by a 50 per cent tariff that the Trump administration imposed on Indian imports tied to Russian oil deals and a newly announced US fee of $100,000 for new H-1B visa petitions. Indian industry leaders and political analysts have expressed concern that the visa fees would raise operational costs for technology firms and affect mobility of Indian professionals in the US. Jaishankar and other officials have sought clarification and potential modifications.

While trade frictions have strained ties, both leaders used their meeting to emphasise continuity. Rubio underlined that the US values India’s contributions and sees the bilateral relationship as among its most important globally. Jaishankar noted that their dialogue demonstrated willingness to keep channels of communication open, even as differences persist.

Simultaneously, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, leading a delegation, met with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York. Their talks aim to accelerate negotiations toward a Bilateral Trade Agreement that would benefit both economies. The two countries resumed formal trade negotiations earlier this month after being paused due to the intensified tariff row.