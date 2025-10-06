Mon 6 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Kalyani Shankar

On October 2 this year, coinciding with Vijaya Dashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its 100th anniversary, having been founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur.

The RSS is one of India’s most powerful Hindu nationalist organisations and often faces criticism from the Opposition for promoting divisive ideas, which it denies. The Organisation is fundamentally a movement focused on Hindu revivalism and societal issues. However, it has been criticised for viewing Muslims as adversaries.

The RSS has produced two BJP Prime Ministers — Atal Behari Vajpayee and now Narendra Modi have led the governments in most trying times. Narendra Modi is in 12th year of his tenure since 2014. At an event in Delhi, Modi shared stories from his early days as a pracharak (campaigner) and praised the RSS. He introduced a new coin featuring the national emblem on one side and Bharat Mata in the “Varad Mudra” on the other. The coin was special, as Modi had pointed out. This was the first time the Bharat Mata appeared on a currency. He appreciated the crucial role of the RSS in India’s development.

While the RSS claims to be non-political, it has a substantial influence on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with many politicians having been trained by the Organisation. Over the past 11 years of Modi’s rule, it has become increasingly influential.

Opposition to the RSS is not new, as it dates back to the British era, often citing political motivations. Interestingly, for the RSS, the goal is not the state but rather Hindu society.

The RSS has been involved in notable controversies in modern Indian history, including the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 and the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. The RSS argued that the mosque was built on the site of a previously destroyed Ram temple. Last year, as part of its agenda, the BJP and RSS celebrated the inauguration of the new Ram temple by Prime Minister Modi.

Despite these controversies, the RSS is willing to make changes. It aims to address current issues in India, including economic development and social inequality.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed key issues, including the Indo-Pak conflict, climate change, and economic inequality. He stated that the main goal for the RSS’s 100th anniversary is to create a strong Hindu society by preserving India’s cultural heritage and promoting unity and patriotism. Bhagwat called for a resilient India, emphasising inclusivity and the concept of a Hindu Rashtra, where Hindu principles guide social, cultural, and political life, focusing on unity and self-reliance.

The Organisation adopted its current name, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, about six months after its founding. On April 17, 1926, Dr Hedgewar held a meeting at his home with around 26 volunteers, and they agreed on the name after discussions.

In recent years, the RSS has experienced significant growth, expanding its presence throughout India. The RSS currently operates 72,354 shakhas in 45,411 locations, with daily activities held in thousands of areas. Last year, the Organisation launched 6,645 new shakhas in preparation for its centenary, aiming to connect with every village.

The relationship between the RSS and the BJP, including Prime Ministers and chief ministers, has remained smooth.. There is constant consultation between the two on many subjects. The selection of new Prime Ministers, Ministers, and RSS functionaries is also made after consultations.

The RSS has spread to other countries, such as the US and the UK. It has built up a powerful lobby outside India. It lobbies on behalf of the Indian government. It can influence governments outside India.

What will be the focus of the Organisation in the coming years? According to the RSS mouthpiece, *Organiser*, the Panch-Parivartan initiative will be a key focus in the years to come.

In recent meetings in Kashi and Mathura, the Organisation reaffirmed its commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means, including legal discussions and negotiations. Mohan Bhagwat characterised the RSS with the term “belongingness,” stressing the importance of community and peace.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya in January 2024, a core issue for the BJP, in the exact location where the mosque once stood.

The ideological influence of the RSS on civil society was formerly channelled through its participation in disaster relief, rural development projects, tribal outreach for cultural assimilation, the promotion of Hindu festivals, and the teaching of Sanskrit The Sangh has changed to meet modern challenges while staying true to Hindutva and Indian culture The Sangh had neither membership forms nor formal records Contacts and addresses were kept in registers or diaries. It has updated its uniform and shown a willingness to adapt to the times.

As India faces 21st-century challenges such as economic development, social inequality, and national security threats, RSS with its massive organizational strength is talking of helping the BJP led government in building a Vikshit Bharat by 2047. RSS is sticking to its programme of building a Hindu Rashtra in India which is being viewed with suspicion by the opposition parties under the INDIA Bloc.

Bhagwat is talking of assimilation and integration of minorities in Indian society dominated by the Hindus, but its pursued Hindutva is leading to polarization and insecurity to the Muslims. The coming years will show whether RSS opts for inclusivity in real sense or continues with its Hindutva line while talking of inclusive society in public. (IPA Service)