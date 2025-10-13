Mon 13 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Kalyani Shankar

The U.S. visa crisis has particularly impacted international students, including those from India. There are growing concerns about the future of their education in the US. Approximately 1.1 million international students are studying in the US.

The recent crackdown on international students, has intensified, with its impact now evident. There has been a sharp decrease in the number of student visas, with only 44.5% issued compared to the previous year.

Between January and September 2025, there was a 38% decline in F-1 visas granted to Indians. The 2023-24 academic year saw a rejection rate of 41% for student visa applications, with 279,000 out of 679,000 applications denied.

This has an impact not only on the students but also on the finances of the US. Indian students contribute over $9 billion to the US economy, and recent visa policies have led to an 80% drop in enrolments for the fall season in US colleges and universities.

Disappointed, many students are exploring other avenues. For instance, the UK is opening new campuses in India as a promising alternative. China overtook India as the top country of origin, according to data.

India was the top source of international students in the United States. There was a dramatic drop, with 44.5 per cent fewer student visas issued in 2025 till now compared to the previous year. With the result, the study area in the US has seen a significant decline.

The decline is primarily from cities like Hyderabad. Due to a freeze in US visa appointment slots and a spike in rejection rates, this would affect many aspiring students who are currently in limbo. The United States is witnessing a steep drop in Indian student arrivals this year, with education consultants reporting a 70–80 per cent dip in outbound traffic.

Families play a crucial role and must provide support to international students during these challenging times. Already, the new visa policy has affected Indian students aspiring to study in the US, as Trump’s H-1B visa fee hike could disrupt families’

Many experts say this is not just a visa crisis, but a broader education crisis, with Trump’s policies making it increasingly challenging for Indian and international students.

The quota for F, M, and J visa categories is now minimal. Only 9,906 F-1 visas were issued between March and May 2025, representing a 27% decrease from the same period last year. Additionally, since a policy change in June, the consular capacity in India has decreased. Experts expect a 70–80% drop in student enrolments for the fall session in US universities.

In the 2023–24 academic year, the rejection was the highest in a decade, marking the highest denial rate in a decade. Out of 679,000 applications for F-1 visas, a significant 279,000 were denied. This shows a notable rise from the previous year, when 36% of student visas were rejected.

Immigration crackdowns, housing shortages, and significant policy changes are limiting options for Indian students. In response, 14 US lawmakers have called for action. The Indian government has warned people about illegal agents and has blocked more than 3,500 cases using e-Migrate. As a result, student enrolment for the fall has dropped by 80%.

Trump’s policies have got some broad support and cannot be ignored. Families must understand the seriousness of the situation and provide unwavering support to the affected students.

What is the future of Indian students? Some of them are already exploring other options, such as the UK and Australia. In Singapore and other countries, with limited possibilities remaining, students can transfer their admission to other countries where American universities have established branches. In short, America’s loss is Europe’s gain.

Visa issuance also dropped for Chinese students, but not at nearly the same rate. The United States issued 86,647 visas to students from mainland China in August, more than double the number issued to students from India.

The Government of India is actively engaging with the US Government to establish mutually beneficial and secure frameworks for student and professional mobility. These aim to provide a seamless visa process and facilitate the continued flow of students and professionals between the two countries.

The Prime Minister must engage with President Trump to expedite the resolution of this issue, as it directly impacts the future of higher education for many students. Losing one year will be costly for them. (IPA Service)