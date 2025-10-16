Thu 16 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Tirthankar Mitra

KOLKATA: Forming a new state committee of West Bengal unit of BJP has run into trouble as there are few takers for its membership. Several saffron camp leaders, once eager for a berth in the state committee are now dropping broad hints for their preference to contest as party candidates in 2026 Assembly elections, sources stated.

The situation seems to have taken a U-turn as many state BJP leaders sought to be part of the state committee after Samik Bhattacharya took charge as the President of the West Bengal unit. Several state saffron camp leaders who had been cooling their heels during the tenure of Bhattacharya’s predecessor, Sukanta Majumdar, expressed their willingness to join the party organisation of which the state committee is a key body.

Bhattacharya is only too willing to accommodate the veterans left out in the cold. Majumdar’s tenure had indeed witnessed the West Bengal unit of BJP turning into a divided house. Things were expected to be looking up after Bhattacharya took charge as the state unit chief. The new incumbent had started his tenure on a placatory note.

He had gone out of his way to announce the political rehabilitation of Dilip Ghosh, the former state chief whose differences with Majumdar are no secret. Several other senior saffron camp leaders who were rubbed the wrong way during Majumdar ‘s tenure, were sent rehabilitation feelers too.

There was a rush seeking entry to the state committee. Sources however point out the eagerness was more for getting nomination. in the candidates’ list for next year’s Assembly polls rather than being a part of the state party executive.

But just as Bhattacharya’s cup of joy appeared to be full, it got upset. Enthusiasm to join the state committee turned lukewarm post an announcement of the party’s central observer, Sunil Bansal.

Bansal, sources stated has made it clear that those in organisational posts would be ineligible as candidates in the coming poll battle. The party functionaries in organisational posts would have to look after the nitty gritty of the state party machinery during the 2026 assembly polls.

The saffron leadership has been advocating a dividing line between the organisational leaders and election candidates. But Bansal’s announcement seeks to make a test case in 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

This was the last thing those jockeying for a place in the state committee had thought of. As both Ghosh and Majumdar had discharged their duties as MP and state party chief, it made other BJP leaders get the idea that the practice of shouldering dual responsibilities will continue unheeded.

There are five months to go before the Assembly elections next year. But Bhattacharya is not yet been able to put his team in place.

Things have come to such a pass that the central leadership will intervene unless the issue is settled expeditiously. November has been set to be the deadline following which the central leadership will intervene thereby putting the first mark in Bhattacharya’s so far unblemished record of leadership. But the situation is not quite a blind alley. Exceptions will be made for state committee members, sources stated who are already elected people’s representatives.

The central leadership, it is learnt, has made observations reflecting on the performance of leaders with twin responsibilities. Persons holding key organisational posts as well as serving as people’s representatives have been found to fail to balance both responsibilities effectively, it was pointed out.

Strengthening the organisation at the grassroot level in BJP has indeed been underscored at the party’s highest level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for booth level coordination and maximum vigilance during polling in the state polls. Home Minister Amit Shah, during his many meetings in Kolkata in the last few months reminded the leadership of taking all measures for ensuring maximum participation of the BJP supporters on the polling day in Bengal.

Booth level representation and coordination remain weakest links in BJP organisation in the state. The weakness comes to the surface on a crucial point of the elections -the polling day.

Hours after the voting starts, BJP poll agents absent themselves from the voting booths. Their departure, some party functionaries lay at the door of intimidation as well as lack of “incentives” to them which ought to be a lookout of the state committee.

One can hazard a guess whether the saffron camp is taking a leaf from the book of CPI(M)- its arch political rival. The principal constituent of Left Front, the CPI(M) has long maintained two parallel lines of leadership within the party; those entrusted with the organisation and the others with legislative duties as people’s representatives.

Puja festival mood is still prevailing in Bengal with the Kalipuja/Diwali due on October 20. The political activities will start from next week after the Bhai Duj is over. The time is short but still the BJP is finding itself enmeshed in lot of problems adversely impacting its organisational capacity to take on the ruling TMC in the 2026 state elections. (IPA Service)