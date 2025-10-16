Thu 16 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: Is veteran leader Mohd. Azam Khan, who was recently released on bail after being in jail for 23 months, indispensable for Samajwadi Party and its president former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav?. Ever since Mohd. Azam Khan who had been a Muslim face of Samajwadi Party was released, politicians from different parties are meeting him.

All of a sudden, he has become darling of the media where he is giving interviews and expressing views on political issues especially involving muslim community. But the most awaited and significant meeting was between Mohd. Azam Khan and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at Rampur.

Akhilesh Yadav went to meet Mohd. Azam Khan who had been close associate of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav since very early days. Azam Khan was with Mulayam Singh Yadav when Samajwadi Party was formed in 1992. Mohd. Azam Khan was very vocal during Ayodhya movement for Babri Mosque. He drew huge response from crowd during his public meetings.

The body language of Akhilesh and Azam Khan and the warmth shown during the meeting made sure they would remain together to fight BJP in 2027 assembly polls. But at the same time Mohd. Azam Khan made clear that he was very annoyed with the manner in which he was ignored during the selection of Samajwadi Party candidate for Rampur Lok Sabha seat. Much to discomfort to Azam Khan, Akhilesh Yadav brought Maulvi from the mosque from New Delhi Mubiullah Nadvi and ensured his victory.

Recently former minister Swami Prasad Maurya visited Rampur and had two hour meeting with Mohd. Azam Khan at his residence. Swami Prasad Maurya is the President of Apna Samaj Party which is the part of three Party alliance including Chandra Shekhar Ravan’s Azad Samaj Party, and AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi in coming Bihar Assembly polls.

There is a perception that this alliance was formed to damage chances of INDIA alliance in crucial assembly polls in Bihar. Under these circumstances, what transpired between the two leaders during two hours meeting before Bihar assembly polls , has created a big interest.

Mohd. Azam Khan has a habit of speaking in such a manner in which other persons start decoding the real meaning. Whether he will remain in Samajwadi Party or not or his open praise for BSP leader Mayawati or meeting with Congress leaders have created a suspense over his future move.

There is no doubt ever since he came out of jail and his regular meetings with political leaders and workers at his residence at Rampur, Mohd. Azam Khan has succeeded in giving the impression that he will remain an important factor in Muslim politics in Western UP.

People wonder whether with his actions, interviews and meetings with leaders from different political parties Azam Khan wants to bargain for important position and number of tickets for his supporters in 2027 assembly polls.

There is a realisation in Muslim community that the combination of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi was sufficient to attract maximum number of votes from Muslim community for 2027 assembly polls and any Muslim leader outside this, will have little backing.

This combination of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav during last Lok Sabha polls ensured victory of 37 candidates of Samajwadi Party and Congress also increased the tally. Now it is to be seen as to how Mohd. Azam Khan places himself in the political scene of UP and the response he gets from Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. (IPA Service)