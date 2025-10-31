Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a rally in Muzaffarpur, claiming both men represent the dynastic elite rather than workers advancing through merit. Modi accused them of being “naamdaars” who cannot tolerate a “kaamdaar” — a worker — ascending to power. He said they cannot digest their food without abusing someone who works.

Modi’s remarks appear timed to the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls on November 6 and November 11, with results due on November 14. The prime minister singled out Gandhi and Yadav for what he described as inherited privilege, contrasting this with his own narrative of self-made achievement. He claimed the duo had opened a “shop of false promises” and referred to them as “yuvrajs” from corrupt families, both out on bail in what he described as scams worth thousands of crores.

Gandhi had earlier said that Modi “could even dance” for votes — an apparent jibe at his opponent’s campaigning methods. Modi used that remark as the springboard for his own critique, saying: “Those who are naamdaars will obviously abuse a kaamdaar. They cannot digest their food without it.” He added that abusing Dalits and backward classes is something these dynasts view as their birthright.

Modi also broadened his attack to the alliance between the Congress and the RJD, describing their collaboration as “like oil and water” and asserting that it stemmed solely from their hunger for power. He accused them of using the festival of Chhath as a political tool, alleging they called the event “drama” while his government sought UNESCO heritage recognition for it.

In defending his administration’s record, Modi highlighted efforts he said were aimed at empowering women and poor households — such as tap water connections, free gas cylinders and registering houses in women’s names. He contrasted this with the rule of the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, which he described with five terms: “katta, kroorta, katuta, kushasan and corruption” — shorthand for weapons, cruelty, resentment, bad governance and corruption.

The opposition pushed back. Rahul Gandhi has accused Modi of orchestrating theatrics in his election campaign. Yadav, meanwhile, pointed to unemployment and out-migration from Bihar as the enduring legacy of the current government and its allies. The exchange underscores the intensely personalised nature of the campaign, in which heritage and dynasty are being framed as liability rather than asset.

Political analysts view Modi’s rhetoric as part of a broader strategy to consolidate his base by emphasising work-based advancement against inherited privilege. They note that the use of “kaamdaar vs naamdaar” terminology is calculated to resonate in a state where aspiration and the idea of self-made success hold considerable appeal.

However, critics argue the language risks deepening divisive identity politics, shifting focus away from substantive policy debate. They question whether personal insults and caste-inflected rhetoric will help voters assess governance records, developmental performance or job creation rather than personality.