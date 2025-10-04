Congress leader Udit Raj sparked controversy by declaring Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “symbol of modern Ravana,” warning that his “golden palace will burn” once he enters it—a remark the BJP swiftly condemned.

Raj made the comparison in comments to IANS, invoking the mythological demon king whose effigy is burned on Dussehra to symbolise the defeat of evil. He tied the metaphor to governance, asserting that Modi’s policies have undermined India’s industrial base and heightened dependence on imports, especially from China. He also referenced remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, echoing calls to “burn Delhi’s Raavan” as a means of political change.

BJP officials described the comments as irresponsible and divisive. Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Raj of making “anti-India” statements and equated the Congress’s approach to a recurring “standard operating procedure.” He cited past instances of opposition leaders vilifying Modi and claimed the Congress had undermined the dignity of constitutional offices.

Critics within the Congress expressed unease over the provocative framing. One senior party figure privately cautioned that such metaphors risk deepening political polarisation at a time when public discourse is already strained. Acknowledging the anger such remarks may evoke, the leader emphasised the need to focus criticisms on policy rather than persona.

Raj defended his metaphor, arguing that the narrative was justified and timely. He contended that the government’s push for “Vocal for Local” has failed to protect domestic manufacturing, and that India’s self-reliance agenda has been compromised by policy choices favoring imports. He also criticised Modi’s perceived aloofness, citing limited access even for legislators and the public.

Observers note that comparisons to mythological figures carry heavy symbolic weight in Indian politics, especially during festivals like Dussehra. Political analyst Meera Chakraborty said the timing of Raj’s remarks was calculated: “Using the Ravana metaphor amplifies the emotional appeal and ensures media traction, though it also invites pushback from cultural and religious quarters.”

In the BJP’s response, Poonawalla accused Congress of hypocrisy, saying that while Modi enquires after the health of Congress leader Kharge, Congress leaders retaliate with verbal attacks. He also referenced alleged past slights against Modi’s family to argue that the Congress has a pattern of disrespect.

The row has triggered broader debate over political rhetoric and cultural symbolism. Some analysts warn that leaning on mythic allegories risks distracting from issues of governance, economy and policy. Others argue opposition parties may be resorting to dramatic language to recapture public attention amid lagging electoral traction.