By Rahil Nora Chopra

In an apparent bid to woo Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) voters ahead of Bihar assembly polls, the Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar released a 10-point ‘Atipichhda Nyay Sankalp’, promising several benefits to the EBCs, hitherto considered a dedicated vote bank of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United. The launch was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani. Kharge announced that the measures would be implemented once the Mahagathbandhan comes to power in Bihar. One of the major promises of the EBC Sankalp was the passage of an ‘EBC Atrocities Prevention Act’, on the lines of the SC/ST Act, to “end discrimination and violence against them”. It also proposed enhancing reservation for EBC communities from 20% to 30% in panchayats and municipal bodies, separate quota for them in educational institutions and government contracts, and constituting a committee to review caste lists for under-inclusion and over-inclusion. Meanwhile, the Congress which has been pursuing a social justice agenda for some time, the EBC outreach is in line with its demand for a caste census and promise to raise the 50% reservation ceiling. The Sankalp released also talked of land grants to EBCs, along with other backward groups.

AIMIM WANTS TO CONTEST BIHAR POLLS AS PART OF MAHAGATHBANDHAN

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won five seats in the previous assembly elections, is preparing to contest again, particularly in the minority-dominated Seemanchal region. But it is actively seeking an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The AIMIM has not only written letters to RJD top boss Lalu Prasad, but also to the party, and perhaps in a first, also held a demonstration with drums outside the residence of former CM Rabri Devi demanding its inclusion in the opposition INDIA bloc to prevent a split of secular votes. The AIMIM has said that it wants to contest only on 6 seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan. But the RJD remains opposed to its inclusion in the Opposition bloc and fears that If the AIMIM is allowed into the Opposition bloc, the BJP campaign machinery can project the election as a Hindu vs Muslim contest. This can lead to a poll polarisation on religious lines, benefiting the BJP across the state. RJD does not want to lose the Bihar battle for a Seemanchal victory. Meanwhile, Seemanchal, comprising Araria, Katihar, Purnia and Kishanganj districts, has a Muslim population of over 45 per cent. In 2020, AIMIM contested 20 seats, and its independent run this time could hurt the Mahagathbandhan the most by splitting minority votes.

PUJA MOOD SOURS, AS TMC, BJP TRADE BARBS OVER KOLKATA RAIN HAVOC

Heavy rainfall has thrown Kolkata into chaos with severe waterlogging across the city, damaging Durga Puja pandals and claiming lives. But the disaster has quickly spiralled into a political battle. Opposition parties in West Bengal targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over poor flood preparations, alleging that inefficiency and mismanagement of the state agencies and departments were to be blamed for the deaths of several people in the wake of flooding. While the BJP took to social media to attack the TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), accusing it of corruption and civic failure over the rain that pounded the city, in response, the TMC accused the BJP of weaponising pain to spread hate during a time of crisis.

BIHAR BJP SEES FACTIOUS WARS AS RK SINGH POINTS FINGER AT DEPUTY CM

The ruling coalition’s BJP in Bihar seems to be grappling with one storm after another. Now senior BJP leader and former Union minister R K Singh has created a flutter in Bihar’s political circles by demanding that Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Health Minister Mangal Pandey and state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal should either come clean on allegations levelled by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, or step down from their respective positions. R.K. Singh has also dared the BJP leadership to take disciplinary action against him for publicly demanding the resignation of key Bihar party leaders facing corruption allegations. Singh’s rebellious outburst against his own party leaders has once again put the focus on the internal tensions between Rajput leaders and the current BJP dispensation.

ECI TRYING TO DISENFRANCHISE MILLIONS: KHARGE AT CWC MEETING

The Congress has intensified its attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), with party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning the transparency of the institution during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna. Kharge alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to disenfranchise millions of voters across the country and it would affect social benefits of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities and other marginalised groups. Kharge claimed that the BJP considers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as a burden. Kharge also said: “80% of the population of Bihar is from OBC, EBC and SC/ST sections. The people want transparency in caste census and reservation policies.” Kharge reminded that the Congress government had given 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu 30 years ago but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to give constitutional protection to the proposed 65% reservation in Bihar. Kharge highlighted various issues plaguing Bihar, including economic slowdown, unemployment, flood mismanagement, and the unfulfilled promises of reviving the sugar industry. (IPA Service)