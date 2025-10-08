The Grand Alliance in Bihar appears to have finalised its electoral arithmetic ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is set to contest roughly 125 seats, while Congress has been allocated 55–57 constituencies. The Left parties are likely to receive about 35 seats, and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party is expected to secure 20. Smaller allies like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha may get one or two seats apiece.

Negotiations within the INDIA bloc witnessed tension over allocations, particularly as Congress pushed for additional seats. Nonetheless, sources say a consensus was reached on key constituencies, with priority given to winnability over mere numbers. The agreement reportedly emerged after intensive discussions in Patna, where party leaders brokered trade-offs to accommodate demands from multiple fronts.

The most acrimonious standoff involved the Left. CPI rejected an offer to contest 19 seats and instead has pressed for a share in the range of 40 to 45 seats. The Left’s insistence reflects growing confidence following gains in previous state contests. The protest underscores the internal strain the Grand Alliance faces in preserving cohesion.

Mukesh Sahni leveraged his bargaining position to press for both a deputy chief ministerial berth and a higher seat share. He is said to have asserted that VIP ought to receive at least 20 seats, in line with its strategic leverage in key districts. Though Sahni is a relatively smaller partner, his ability to swing block votes in pockets has given him disproportionate bargaining power.

Congress, having contested statewide, aimed for a more robust share than its current allotment. While it pushed for seats beyond the mid-50s, it acquiesced to compromises in some districts. Its leadership reportedly insisted on the right to field strong local candidates in constituencies with favourable caste arithmetic.

RJD, as the dominant party in the Alliance, held firm on its claim to the lion’s share of winnable seats. It reportedly insisted that some seats be reallocated from Congress and the Left to itself, citing its organizational strength and vote base. Yet, to maintain the alliance’s unity, it ceded marginal constituencies in certain districts.

Despite the deal, unease lingers. Some within the Left argue that their gains were under-acknowledged. Congress cadres in districts where they lost out to the RJD feel shortchanged. Even among smaller allies, expectations exceed allocations, prompting concerns about post-alliance morale.