Mon 27 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Bhasha Singh

Silent Valley National Park stands unique in itself. Without knowing its special features, one cannot truly understand the vast ecological diversity of India. At every step, rare trees, birds, animals, and natural beauty extend their arms in welcome. Filled with mythical stories, crystal-clear waters, and the magic of silence, this place truly lives up to its name—Silent Valley.

Located in Kerala’s Palakkad district, the park lies in one of the last untouched stretches of the rainforests and moist evergreen tropical forests of the Western Ghats. It forms the heart of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Western Ghats. The valley’s untouched beauty is so mesmerizing that it is astonishing to realize such a place exists in India—one that has remained preserved for decades, far from the smoke of development, enveloped in lush greenery.

The myths associated with this region are fascinating. Locally known as Sairandhrivanam, legend says that Sairandhri, another name for Draupadi, spent some time here during the Pandavas’ exile. According to myth, while wandering during their exile, the Pandavas reached Kerala and discovered a magical valley where rolling grasslands met dense forested slopes, and a deep green river appeared to carve its way through the inaccessible woods. The British named it Silent Valley because of the absence of noisy cicadas. Another version says the valley’s name arose from its deep stillness and untouched wilderness.

Ecologically, the valley is of immense significance—a living laboratory of rare flora and fauna. Studies show that many endemic species, extinct elsewhere, still survive here. The biodiversity density is remarkably high: in just 0.4 hectares, 118 plants belonging to 84 species have been recorded, making it richer than many other tropical forests. Over 1,000 flowering plant species, 110 varieties of orchids, more than 34 mammals, 200 butterflies, 400 moths, 128 beetles (10 of which are new to science), and 150 bird species have been documented. The lion-tailed macaque, a rare and endangered species, thrives here in significant numbers. The biodiversity is extraordinary—many species exist only in the Western Ghats. The Mudugar and Irula tribes inhabit nearby regions, particularly in the Attappady Reserve area.

To preserve its delicate ecological balance, the valley has been declared a protected area. It now comprises two zones—the core area (89.52 sq. km) and the buffer zone (148 sq. km). The core is strictly protected, and human interference is minimal. Only forest officials, scientists, and wildlife photographers are permitted inside. For students, biologists, and researchers, Silent Valley is nothing short of paradise. Such rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats is rarely found elsewhere. Tourists and scholars visit to experience the harmony of knowledge, tranquility, and nature. The nearest railway station is Palakkad (around 80 km), and the nearest airport is Coimbatore (about 55 km).

The Kunthipuzha River flows through the park from north to south for about 15 kilometers before joining the Bharathapuzha River. Its waters remain pure and transparent throughout the year. Originating from the Nilgiri Hills at about 2,000 meters altitude, the river flows through dense forests and down into the valley. The water never turns muddy and stays crystal clear. The humidity and evaporation rate in the valley are so high that the air always feels cool and moist—this vapor also contributes to rainfall in the plains below.

In the 1970s, a proposal for a hydroelectric project in the area was strongly resisted by the public, leading to its eventual cancellation. The story of Silent Valley represents India’s environmental consciousness and the power of collective resistance. The movement to protect the valley proved that the spirit of concern for nature still thrives within people. (IPA Service)

(The author is a senior journalist.)