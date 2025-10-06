Mon 6 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By P. Sreekumaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has blazed yet another trail by approving an environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy to implement a governance framework for investments in the State.

By doing so, Kerala has become the first State in the country to formulate such a policy, which has been evolved on the basis of the assessment that environment-friendly and relatively low-polluting industries are best suited for the State’s industrial ecosystem.

It is a timely step which has been necessitated by the global trend to make ESG the central point of investment decisions. Kerala, by deciding to evolve the ESG policy, aims to become the leading state in the country for ESG-compliant investments.

The LDF Government intends to initiate a comprehensive plan to create awareness among entrepreneurs and the public about ESG values. These programmes will be organized through school and university curriculum integration, training workshops and seminars. In pursuance of the policy, an ESG reporting system will be developed in the State, aligned with national and international standards. There is also a move to develop a digital e-portal. Kerala will thus be branded an ESG State.

As part of the efforts to encourage implementation of the ESG principles, the Government intends to offer tax exemptions, subsidies, loan concessions and start-up incubation support. For ESG-compliant projects, 100 per cent reimbursement of capital investment for five years will be provided, apart from the 10 per cent subsidy(up to Rs 50 lakh) for fixed capital investment.

Also, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation(KSIDC) will provide low-cost loans for machinery and technology. A margin of 20 per cent will be given in government procurement for local enterprises.

The policy’s objective is to achieve complete renewable energy use by 2040 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Investments will be made in solar parks, floating solar, wind farms, hydroelectric plants and biomass projects.

An important component of the policy is the move to ensure increased representation of women in the workforce, ensure diversity and inclusion, respect for human rights, besides making sure of labour standards. Another significant step is the decision to implement social welfare through CSR and welfare initiatives.

The KSIDC will be the nodal agency for ESG adoption. According to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, the policy will be in effect for five years until 2030.

Meanwhile, Kerala has added another feather to its capacious cap with another achievement. Velur made history by becoming the first panchayat in the State to achieve complete national legal guardianship ensuring both legal protection and self-reliance for persons with disabilities. The milestone was achieved by distributing legal guardianship certificates to all eligible individuals above the age of 18 covered under the National Trust Act.

At the centre of this achievement is the Thalir Buds Rehabilitation Centre, established in 2023 under the leadership of Velur panchayat. The centre, built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, has become a hub of empowerment, offering 26 different vocational training programmes.

The centre is helping differently-abled individuals by equipping them with livelihood skills. It also provides therapies, computer training and certified vocational courses for both individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. Another dimension to their journey towards self-sufficiency is added by agricultural therapy through vegetable cultivation and flower farming during Onam season.

Velur panchayat has hogged headlines by making significant strides in palliative care. Every day, a dedicated team consisting of a palliative nurse and ASHA workers will visit bed-ridden patients in their homes, delivering both medical and emotional support.

Velur panchayat has thus set a benchmark for inclusive governance by combining legal empowerment, rehabilitation, livelihood training and healthcare. It is a living example of how a local body can transform lives. (IPA Service)