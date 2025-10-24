The government has formally requested Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, current Chief Justice of India, to recommend a successor as he is due to demit office on 23 November upon reaching the age threshold of 65. The move initiates an established procedure for appointing the next head of the apex court.

According to the existing framework known as the Memorandum of Procedure, the Union Law Ministry issues a letter to the outgoing Chief Justice about one month ahead of the retirement date urging him to identify the most senior judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to assume the post. The senior-most judge after Justice Gavai is Surya Kant, and he is widely expected to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India on 24 November, serving until roughly 9 February 2027.

Justice Surya Kant, born 10 February 1962 in Hisar district of Haryana, started his legal career in 1984 and went on to serve as the youngest Advocate General of Haryana in 2000. He was elevated to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004, took charge as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2018, and became a judge of the Supreme Court on 24 May 2019. His elevation to the top judicial post would mark both continuity and stability in the seniority-based appointment regime.

The convention of seniority in appointing the Chief Justice has its roots in key judicial pronouncements dating to the early 1990s. The Supreme Court in the second Judges case held that the appointment should be of “the senior most judge of the Supreme Court… considered fit to hold the office.” That principle was subsequently institutionalised through the Memorandum of Procedure, which governs appointment, transfer and elevation of judges across the higher judiciary.

The administration of this transition is of particular interest because Justice Gavai’s tenure as Chief Justice has been relatively brief—he took office in May of this year and will exit in November. That compressed duration places increased emphasis on the hand-over process and administrative continuity in the judicial leadership.

Observers note that the incoming Chief Justice will face a range of high-profile constitutional and institutional challenges. These include ongoing efforts to reduce case-backlogs, enhance technological integration in court processes, and manage the Supreme Court’s expanding administrative responsibilities. Justice Surya Kant’s reputation as a consensus-builder and his experience heading the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee since November 2024 are viewed as assets in that context.

Critics of the convention-driven seniority system argue that it may overly formalise the appointment process and limit opportunities for broader reform-minded leadership. Some legal analysts suggest that merit-based factors and representation considerations should play a stronger role in selecting the judiciary’s top officer. Advocates for change point to alternative models where broader set of criteria is publicly debated. Supporters of the existing system respond that the seniority convention protects institutional independence by limiting political discretion in appointments.

The government’s timing in sending the letter requesting the recommendation from Justice Gavai underscores a desire for a smooth transition. Sources indicate the letter could have been sent Thursday evening or Friday, aligning with the standard practice.