A senior Bharatiya Janata Party figure from Jammu and Kashmir has held his ground, warning of resignation should the party’s central leadership fail to intervene over comments made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in connection with the ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests.

Jahanzaib Sirwal, a BJP leader hailing from Kishtwar district, criticised what he termed “unacceptable” statements by Adityanath and accused the UP machinery of exhibiting a “vindictive attitude” towards Muslims. He said he would be compelled to quit if corrective steps were not taken to rebuild trust with minority communities.

Sirwal’s remarks come amidst heightened tensions in Uttar Pradesh, where the slogan “I Love Muhammad” — displayed during Mawlid processions and religious demonstrations — has triggered clashes, arrests and a heavy-handed law enforcement response. In Bareilly, protests over the display of banners triggered violence that led to multiple detentions, including that of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan and nearly 70 protesters.

Adityanath responded with stern warnings, asserting that those instigating disorder would face consequences so strong that even future generations would “remember the lesson.” He referred to acts of defiance as disruptions that “must be crushed” and invoked imagery of “denting and painting” to suggest punitive measures.

Sirwal said such language and action conflict sharply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” — a promise of inclusivity and trust-building. He demanded that FIRs be withdrawn and detained persons released, while calling for an impartial probe that does not selectively target one community. He argued that constitutional rights under Article 25 safeguard religious expression, and that what was meant as an act of devotion had been criminalised.

Within BJP circles, his stance is seen as bold and perhaps unprecedented — a party member from a restive region openly challenging a powerful state CM. Political analysts note that Sirwal’s threat could put pressure on the central leadership to respond, lest the party’s image among minority communities suffer further damage.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has imposed internet suspensions in districts like Bareilly and stepped up security ahead of prayers, citing concerns about communal tension. Authorities have filed FIRs against individuals alleged to have posted inflammatory content targeting Adityanath, including in Pilibhit.

The ‘I Love Muhammad’ movement began on 4 September during Mawlid processions where banners bearing the slogan were erected. The gesture drew opposition from Hindu groups and right-wing outfits who decried it as provocation, setting off a cycle of police removals, counter-protests and confrontation.