Prashant Kishor’s new political outfit, Jan Suraaj, released its first list of 51 candidates on Thursday for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, asserting that it has given due representation across social groups. The announcement, made in Patna by party national president Uday Singh, however, triggered protests at the party’s Patna headquarters from leaders who were left out of the ticket distribution.

The candidate list spans a wide cross section: bureaucrats, academicians, lawyers, medical professionals and even a transgender individual have been given tickets. Among them are R. K. Mishra, a retired IPS officer, running from Darbhanga; Y. B. Giri, a senior advocate, contesting from Manjhi; award-winning mathematician K. C. Sinha as the candidate from Kumhrar; and Priti Kinnar, fielded from the Bhore constituency. The list also includes Jagriti Thakur, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, for Morwa, and Lata Singh, daughter of ex-Union Minister R. C. P. Singh, for Asthawan.

The social composition of the slate reflects Jan Suraaj’s strategy: 17 candidates are from Extremely Backward Classes, 11 from Other Backward Classes, 9 from the general category, and 7 Muslim candidates. The party says it intends to contest all 243 seats in Bihar, and the 51 announced are the first tranche.

Notably absent is Kishor himself. His name does not appear in the list, fueling speculation whether he will contest from Raghopur—a traditional seat of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav—or some other constituency. Party leadership suggests his candidacy will be revealed in a “surprise” at a later stage. Kishor has publicly ruled out forming an alliance with Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, indicating that Jan Suraaj intends to go it alone.

Tensions flared almost immediately after the list was announced. Disgruntled aspirants and local leaders gathered at the Patna office, chanting slogans and accusing the leadership of favouring outsiders. Pushpa Singh, a Jan Suraaj cadre, lamented that the promise that “those who worked hardest” would receive tickets had been violated, noting that a person who had never visited her village got the ticket instead. Senior party members intervened to disperse the protesters. Kishor described the episode as a “family matter,” acknowledging naturally occurring disappointment in ticket allocation and affirming that party non-ticket holders would be given roles respecting their qualifications.

Party officials defend the selection as part of Kishor’s vision to break conventional politics. They claim the emphasis was on clean images, fresh faces, and merit over patronage or muscle power. This approach aligns with Jan Suraaj’s stated promise that 90 percent of its candidates would be first-time entrants to electoral politics.

Analysts view this as a high-stakes gamble. The inclusion of professionals and non-political figures positions the party as an anti-establishment force aiming to appeal to voters disillusioned with traditional parties. But internal dissent so soon after the rollout suggests organizational cohesion may be fragile.