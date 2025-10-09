Thu 9 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Nitya Chakraborty

The Israel-Hamas peace deal announced by the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night in Washington is a welcome development, however limited it be at the moment as the agreement between the two warring parties is only for the first phase of Trump sponsored deal involving the release of all hostages by Hamas and Israel taking back its forces to the designated line of control.

This itself leading to the ceasefire after continuing war between Hamas and Israel for more than two years leading to the death of nearly 68,000 Palestinians and nearly 1500 Israelis- 1200 on the first day on October 7, 2023 and more than three hundred later, is a big news for the peace loving people and anti war movement globally. In the last one year, the battle was one sided with the near annihilation of the Hamas leadership including its soldiers and Israel killing the Palestinians in Gaza with vengeance. The UN agencies called the Israeli actions, nothing less than genocide led by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

For Donald Trump, this is the biggest diplomatic achievement in his second non-consecutive term which began on January 20 this year. The Ukraine-Russia war is continuing, the peace efforts of Trump have failed but at least, in this West Asian war which was getting wider dimension by involving other nations of the region, the latest possibility of ceasefire should lead to the easing of tensions in the region. Trump has been looking for a Nobel Prize in Peace for long. The Nobel Committee is due to announce that on October 10, Friday. If Trump gets the Nobel Prize for Peace this year, nobody can object. Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger also got a Nobel prize for Peace despite the US record of large scale killings and destruction of Vietnam.

The process of enduring peace in the Gaza and the adjoining region is a challenging task in view of the long history of hatred between the Israelis and the Palestinians. The Muslim nations of West Asia are totally opposed to Israel. But still the peace agreement has been possible due to the continuous persuasion by the Arab nations on Hamas delegation members. The governments of Egypt, Turkey and Qatar apart from Jordan played a significant role. Trump gave all assistance to Netanyahu in the initial period but in the fag end, he put lot of pressure as the Israeli PM was going berserk and destroying all possibilities of Trump emerging as a peace maker.

In keeping with the tone of Trump’s presidency, hopes are expressed in hyperbole, with the president saying: “ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!”. Trump generally overplays to take credit himself. There is uncertainty about ‘very soon’, but still, it is a fact that Trump has been consistent in talking of a peace deal and ceasefire. So some credit is due to him, if the phase one of the deal takes effect smoothly.

World leaders generally welcomed the Hamas-Israel deal but what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about the role of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has stunned the diplomatic community, not only of global south but also of the West. Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of the US President’s peace plan and described the development as a reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed hope that the release of hostages, along with enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, will provide much-needed respite and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

This was a completely one sided compliment to the Israeli PM who till the last opposed the peace plan and on Monday also, the Israeli forces carried out bombing of Gaza killing people. Other world leaders like British PM Keir Starmer also welcomed the agreement but none praised Netanyahu so much. This statement of Narendra Modi has blurred India’s image among the Global South nations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the development as a “moment of profound relief” for hostages, their families, and civilians in Gaza. He urged all parties to implement the agreement fully and allow immediate, unrestricted humanitarian aid into the enclave, calling for a “just and lasting end to the conflict.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the day “a big day for Israel” and said he would convene his government to approve the agreement. He expressed gratitude to the Israeli Defense Forces and to Trump for their roles in securing the deal.

Hamas praised the efforts of the mediators and Trump, stressing that the sacrifices of Palestinians would not be in vain. The group reaffirmed its commitment to achieving freedom, independence, and self-determination for its people.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire and hostage release, calling for full adherence to the terms and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid. He said the UN would support recovery and reconstruction in Gaza and urged stakeholders to pursue a credible political path toward ending the occupation and achieving a two-state solution.

The first phase is agreed. Now the immediate task is to ensure durable peace in the region and to see that Israel does not resort to killing again and Hamas militants also abide by the peace plan. Palestinians are still not fully feeling safe. Hamas called on Trump and other parties to ensure that the Israeli government fully complies with the terms of agreement. Their fear is that Israel may resume its offensive once the hostages are returned. So Trump and the other Arab mediators have to be alert and vigilant till all the conditions under the first phase are fulfilled.

There is a temporary pause but the real peace is to be restored. The task of the negotiating nations remains. Trump is scheduled to travel to the West Asian region this week end for the signing of the deal. It is expected that both Israel and Hamas will show mature statesmanship by sticking to the approved peace plan and open up the possibility of establishing durable peace and stability in the region. (IPA Service)