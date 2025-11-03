Mon 3 Nov 2025 / IPA Service

By Girish Linganna

The Indian Army is set to receive a major upgrade in its tank-destroying capability as the indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile system moves closer to operational approval by 2026. After years of intensive testing and successful trials, this advanced weapon system represents a giant leap forward for India’s defence self-reliance and will fundamentally change how Indian soldiers engage enemy armoured vehicles on the battlefield.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the MPATGM is a third-generation fire-and-forget missile that marks a revolutionary departure from the aging systems currently in use. Unlike the old second-generation wire-guided missiles like MILAN and Konkurs that the Army has relied on for decades, this new weapon allows a soldier to simply aim, fire and immediately take cover. The missile’s advanced seeker technology then takes over, guiding itself to the target without any further input from the operator. This capability dramatically reduces the soldier’s exposure to enemy fire and represents a massive tactical advantage in modern combat.

The urgency for such a weapon became painfully clear during the 2020 Galwan border clashes, where portable missile systems proved their critical importance in mountain warfare. Recognizing this operational need, the Ministry of Defence approved the MPATGM project back in 2015 with an initial budget of Rs 73.46 crore. The mission was to create a man-portable version of the successful Nag anti-tank missile, specifically designed for infantry soldiers, special forces and airborne units who need lightweight yet lethal firepower. State-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited was designated as the primary production agency and established a dedicated manufacturing facility in Bhanur, Telangana in 2018. While the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays in the testing schedule, DRDO engineers continued refining the system throughout this period.

What makes the MPATGM truly impressive is its combination of devastating power and soldier-friendly design. The complete system weighs less than 30 kilograms, with the missile itself at 14.5 kg and the Command Launch Unit with tripod at 14.25 kg, making it manageable for a two-person crew to carry and operate in difficult terrain. According to Defence.in Publication, the missile can engage targets from 200 metres minimum distance all the way out to 4,000 metres, giving soldiers tremendous flexibility in both open desert terrain and congested urban environments.

The weapon’s tandem HEAT warhead is particularly clever in its destructive mechanism. When it strikes a tank, a small initial blast first defeats the explosive reactive armour that modern tanks use as an outer protective layer. A fraction of a second later, a much more powerful second charge penetrates deep into the main armour, capable of punching through over 650 millimetres of rolled homogeneous armour, the thick steel plating that forms a tank’s primary protection.

The MPATGM’s Imaging Infrared seeker represents cutting-edge technology that locks onto the heat signature of enemy vehicles, making it extremely difficult to evade. The missile offers two attack modes to suit different battlefield situations. In direct attack mode, it flies straight at the target, useful when engaging from the side or rear. More impressively, in top attack mode, the missile climbs and then dives down onto the tank’s turret, hitting the thinnest and most vulnerable part of the vehicle’s armour. This capability puts the MPATGM on par with renowned international systems like the American FGM-148 Javelin and the Israeli Spike, while containing over 90 percent indigenous components that reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.

The journey to operational status has been rigorous and methodical. Initial flight tests in Rajasthan during 2018-2019 validated the basic design and top-attack capability. Post-pandemic trials in 2021-2022 demonstrated reliable performance across the weapon’s entire range envelope with improved miniaturized seekers. The crucial breakthrough came in August 2024 at Pokhran, where extensive trials confirmed the tandem warhead’s ability to defeat modern armour and verified the fire-and-forget accuracy under realistic combat conditions.

Defence Ministry sources indicated these tests exceeded all required standards and generated high confidence among evaluators. Army testers have been particularly enthusiastic about the system’s performance in high-altitude conditions and urban warfare scenarios, exactly the environments where Indian forces might need to employ it.

The final user evaluations scheduled for 2026 will focus on extreme weather performance in places like Ladakh and further validation in built-up areas. Once these are completed, mass production will commence at Bharat Dynamics Limited and private partner VEM Technologies, with initial deliveries expected by 2027. This indigenous solution will finally replace the stopgap purchases of expensive Israeli Spike missiles and provide the Army with a reliable, cost-effective long-term capability.

The MPATGM’s induction represents more than just a weapons upgrade. It embodies the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in critical defence technology, demonstrating India’s growing capability to design, develop and manufacture sophisticated military systems that match or exceed international standards. For the infantry soldier facing enemy armour, it means having a lightweight, powerful and easy-to-use weapon that significantly improves survival and mission success. (IPA Service)

The author is a defence analyst.