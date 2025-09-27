By Sushil Kutty

Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot on Saturday caught Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blatantly lying as he unleashed what is known to one all as ‘Pakistani theatrics’ also known as glorifying terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif excels in “absurd theatrics”

Shehbaz Sharif was glorifying terrorism at the United Nations General Assembly, where the United States President Donald Trump had glorified the USA a couple of days ago.

Since then Trump had hosted Sharif at the White House and the Pakistani premier was full of vinegar and oats. Sharif, given the slack, went all out on Operation Sindoor and took all the liberties he could muster not realising that he would be up against straight replies.

India exercised its right of reply. Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot corrected Sharif and said that terrorism is “central to Pakistan’s foreign policy”. Thereafter, the 80th session of the UNGA did not fare well for Pakistan.

Sharif spoke of India’s “unprovoked aggression”, referring to Operation Sindoor. reflected how deep the psychological effect was on Pakistan. Behind every Pakistani’s cool demeanor lies the deep wound put there by Operation Sindoor.

Sharif lied through his teeth, white lies, which UNGA is used to and which President Trump is just getting used to. Sharif told UNGA that Pakistan’s armed forces had repelled India’s attacks with “stunning professionalism, bravery and acumen.”

Where does Sharif get such words from only Petal Gahlot must know. When her turn came she had the dictionary with her. Gahlot exposed Sharif and how? She accused Sharif of “protecting ‘The Resistance Front’, the terror outfit responsible for the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack”.

And just so that Sharif didn’t forget, she informed UNGA that Pakistan had also given shelter to al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. “No degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts. This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on 25 April 2025, shielded ‘The Resistance Front’, a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit, from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Gahlot described Pakistan as the country “long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism” and while engaged in what Pakistan called “war on terror” was “sheltering Osama bin Laden for a decade. Sharif those days was a raw politicians learning the ropes from elder brother Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of the terror-state.

Petal did not mince words. “We have won the war and now we seek to win peace in our part of the world”, she said. “On May 10, Pakistan’s military “pleaded with us directly for a cessation of the fighting”.

She said that pictures of the damage at Pakistani runways and hangars were available as proof.

“If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.”

And this is where Gahlot erred. She spoke of “Handover terrorists wanted in India”, little realising that India should have put forward the demand before agreeing to put a pause on Operation Sindoor, a golden chance to lay hands on Dawood Ibrahim missed!

That aside, Sharif said that Pakistan’s foreign policy is based on “peace, mutual respect and cooperation”. This is not the first time Pakistan’s forked tongue had been seen at the United Nations. “We believe in the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

And then came where he was headed: Pakistan was ready for a “composite, comprehensive, and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues”, a “proactive rather than provocative leadership” for South Asia.

Petal’s repartee: “If he is indeed sincere, the pathway is clear. Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to us the terrorists wanted in India.”

Sharif also raised the issue of abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty and accused India of holding the water illegally by defying the provisions of the treaty. He spoke of the “inseparable right of our 240 million people on these waters. To us, any violation of this Indus Treaty represents an act of war.”

By Sharif’s own description and admission, India and Pakistan remain at war. IWT was kept in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack and the “4-day war”.

Pakistan had earlier this month acknowledged that the “ceasefire” was arrived at after Pakistan’s DGMO requested for it and India hadn’t ever agreed to third-party intervention in bilateral matters.

That should have left President Trump in limbo, but Trump is an odd cup of tea, one which only Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir can sip and still be alive.

Sharif thanked Trump for the ceasefire at UNGA. “President Trump’s efforts for peace helped avert a more threatening war in South Asia,” he said, adding that had President Trump not intervened, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been “catastrophic”.

He should have added, “for Pakistan”, but did not. India has denied Trump’s claims that he brokered a ceasefire. Gahlot reiterated that any outstanding issue with Pakistan “will be addressed bilaterally” and that there is “no room for any third party.”

Petal’s concluding remarks told the story of Sharif’s UNGA act in proper perspective: “Nor will we allow terrorism to be practised under the cover of nuclear blackmail. India will never bow to such threats. India’s message to the world is clear; there must be zero tolerance for terrorism. (IPA Service)