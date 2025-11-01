India addressed the United Nations with a direct demand that Pakistan halt what it described as “grave and ongoing human rights violations” in regions under Pakistani control in the wider Kashmir dispute. At a plenary session, First Secretary Bhavika Managalanandan stated that forces and proxies aligned with Pakistan had “killed many innocent civilians who are agitating for their basic rights and freedoms” in the territory.

India’s delegation described Pakistan’s behaviour as “double speak” and “hypocrisy”, pointing to Islamabad’s own human-rights record as undermining its moral standing. The statement insisted that Pakistan’s repeated denunciations of India in international fora are unfounded and deflect from its own domestic challenges.

According to India’s position, Pakistan has failed to withdraw its troops and citizens from Kashmir as required under UN Security Council Resolution 47 of April 1948, which called upon Pakistan to do so before the region’s future status could be determined. India asserts that by continuing its presence and control over parts of Kashmir, Pakistan is in violation of international law and of the rights of the local population.

In its address, the Indian delegation emphasised the democratic choices exercised by the people of the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, portraying electoral participation and social-economic progress there as evidence of integration and normalisation. The delegation further invoked India’s historical commitment to human rights and non-violence, arguing that domestic legal institutions and national commissions are continuously strengthening protections for fundamental rights.

Pakistan, for its part, rejected India’s allegations as fabrications and politically motivated. The Pakistani mission noted past statements by India accusing Islamabad of sponsoring terrorism and questioned India’s credibility on human-rights issues, pointing to international criticism of India’s record in the same disputed region. Pakistan has consistently demanded a plebiscite on Kashmir, calling India’s control over Jammu & Kashmir a denial of self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

Analysis by independent commentators notes that India’s decision to highlight Pakistan’s human-rights conduct at the UN is part of a broader strategy to shift the narrative on Kashmir from cross-border terrorism to governance and rights in Pakistani-administered areas. By emphasising Pakistan’s alleged complicity in violations, India is also seeking to bolster its own global image as a responsible state that upholds rights and democracy. At the same time, the focus on human-rights allegations raises questions about the nature and credibility of evidence, the situation of civil society in the region, and the capacity of both governments to address underlying political grievances.