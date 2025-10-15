Wed 15 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By T N Ashok

NEW YORK: When Martin Sheen, who spent years portraying an idealized American president on “The West Wing,” recently castigated Donald Trump as the “biggest nothing in the world,” he articulated a tension that has animated American popular culture for decades: the gap between the leaders we imagine and the leaders we elect.

His spiritual advice to Trump—urging him to “speak from your heart” rather than “your throat,” to embrace humanity over ego—reveals something profound about what fictional presidential narratives teach us and what happens when reality refuses to conform to the script.

Sheen’s intervention exposes a peculiar paradox in American political life. Hollywood has spent centuries crafting presidential archetypes through film and television, constructing moral templates and behavioural expectations that shape how citizens imagine executive power. Yet those imagined presidents—noble, eloquent, human—increasingly seem like artifacts from a parallel universe.

The more closely we examine the gap between reel and reality, the more we confront uncomfortable questions about what democracy requires of its leaders and what it has actually become.

Martin Sheen’s career in presidential portraiture spans actual history and aspirational fiction. In 1983, he played President Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the television film “The Missiles of October,” lending gravitas and moral clarity to a moment when nuclear annihilation seemed possible. Kennedy’s performance centred on thoughtfulness under pressure, consultation with advisors, and ultimate restraint. Sheen embodied a president capable of confronting existential threats while preserving his humanity.

“The West Wing,” which premiered in 1999, transformed Sheen’s image entirely. As President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, Sheen played an idealized executive: erudite, compassionate, occasionally profane but fundamentally decent, a man who consulted Shakespeare and theology alongside policy briefings. Bartlet represented the apotheosis of the presidential ideal—a leader who wielded power but remained tethered to moral principle. The show was explicitly constructed as a counternarrative to the perceived emptiness of contemporary politics.

It offered Americans a fantasy of what leadership could look like if filtered through intellectual rigor and emotional authenticity.

Sheen’s recent criticism of Trump represents a collision between those two constructed personas and the reality of contemporary executive power. His invocation of “humanity,” “vulnerability,” and “acceptance” reads almost as a therapeutic intervention, drawing directly from the Bartlet playbook: the notion that a president could fundamentally transform his character through introspection and moral reckoning. That such advice seems absurdly mismatched to its intended recipient suggests the chasm between fictional and actual presidential possibility.

If Martin Sheen embodied the idealist presidential fantasy, Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood in Netflix’s “House of Cards” represented its dark inversion. Spacey portrayed a ruthless politician who rose from United States House of Representatives majority whip to president through systematic manipulation and calculation. Unlike Bartlet’s emotionally literate governance, Underwood’s ascent depended on psychological domination, sexual transactionalism, and calculated cruelty.

What distinguished “House of Cards” was its central premise: Underwood doesn’t suddenly become corrupt once reaching power. Rather, the system itself is corrupt, and Underwood simply navigates it with uncommon clarity and ruthlessness. Working alongside his equally conniving wife, Underwood exacts revenge on those who betray him while systematically consolidating power.

The show suggested that contemporary politics rewards not wisdom or compassion but manipulation, patience, and willingness to weaponize intimate relationships as strategic instruments.

The “House of Cards” Underwood occupied a peculiar cultural moment—premiered in 2013, precisely when many Americans sensed that formal democratic institutions had become hollowed out by special interests and careerism.

Underwood’s predatory ambition felt disturbingly plausible. He represented not an outlier but a logical endpoint of existing political incentives. His wife Claire, played by Robin Wright, emerged as his equal partner in transgression, suggesting that gender equality in politics might mean women gaining equal access to political predation rather than transformation of predatory systems.

Crucially, Spacey’s performance validated a certain political cynicism that has now metastasized through American consciousness. By making Underwood simultaneously repulsive and compelling, “House of Cards” trained viewers to expect and almost admire ruthlessness in political leaders. The show normalized what a principled observer might call moral derangement as simply the cost of executive effectiveness.

The tension between reel and real presidents acquired particular poignancy through the drama surrounding James Comey’s FBI directorship and its aftermath. In 2023, producer Billy Ray released “Saving Comey,” a dramatization of Comey’s battle with Trump. The film depicted Trump as Comey portrayed him: vindictive, manipulative, using the presidency as a personal weapon against those he perceived as disloyal.

What rendered this conflict distinctive was that Comey occupied the unique position of being both character and narrator. Unlike fictional presidents, Comey had direct access to Trump. He could testify before Congress, publish memoirs, appear on cable news, and offer real-time commentary on Trump’s actual behaviour.

His testimony that Trump pressured him to abandon the Flynn investigation created a public record of presidential abuse of power. But Comey’s contemporary accounts competed with fictional presidential narratives in the media ecosystem. Americans simultaneously encountered Spacey’s Underwood manipulating subordinates on Netflix while Comey described Trump attempting similar manoeuvres in actual governance.

The power of Comey’s story resides partly in its refusal to conform to familiar presidential templates. Unlike Bartlet, Trump offered no moral reckoning. Unlike Underwood, Trump lacked the calculating intelligence that made Underwood’s villainy almost aesthetically compelling.

Instead, Trump’s behaviour appeared reactive, emotionally unstable, driven by petty grievance. He did not manipulate like Underwood; he simply demanded loyalty and retaliated against perceived disloyalty. The presidency became a tool for settling personal scores.

Comey’s battle with Trump extended across both reel and reality. In real life, he testified about Trump’s attempts to pressure him. On screen, actors portrayed Trump threatening and harassing Comey in the Oval Office. Both narratives competed for interpretive dominance: What kind of leader was Trump? How should Americans make sense of presidential conduct that violated established norms?

The catalog of actors who have portrayed American presidents reveals a landscape of competing fantasies and anxieties. Daniel Day-Lewis embodied Abraham Lincoln in the 2012 film “Lincoln,” achieving striking visual and performative resemblance to the historical president. The film presented Lincoln as a political operator forced to compromise moral principle for practical necessity—a figure less idealistic than Bartlet but more deliberative than Underwood.

Samuel L. Jackson portrayed a US president in the 2014 action film “Big Game,” while Dennis Haysbert played President David Palmer in the television series “24,” becoming the first Black actor to portray a president on prime-time drama. These roles democratized presidential representation even as they often depicted presidents as action heroes rather than political deliberators.

The emergence of Alec Baldwin parodying Trump suggested American culture’s shift toward comedic rather than tragic registration of presidential conduct. Baldwin joined Anthony Hopkins and James Marsden among actors portraying real-life presidents, with Hopkins playing John Quincy Adams and Marsden as John F. Kennedy. Yet Baldwin’s SNL impersonations transformed Trump into a figure of ridicule rather than horror—a cartoon villain rather than a genuine threat.

The arc from Bartlet to Underwood to Trump suggests a troubling thesis: American political culture has progressively abandoned belief in the possibility of virtuous executive power. Sheen’s idealist president now seems like historical artifact, a relic from an era when we imagined leaders might embody our better instincts. Underwood’s predatory ruthlessness arrived as a more plausible portrait of political reality. And Trump’s chaotic narcissism perhaps represents the ultimate deflation of presidential mystique—the discovery that the office attracts not the most capable governors but the most undisciplined narcissists.

Comey’s real-world battles with Trump occurred against this backdrop of fictional presidential mediocrity and malevolence. When he testified that Trump pressed him to drop the Flynn investigation, his account achieved particular force because it contradicted the Bartlet fantasy while exceeding even Underwood’s calculated corruption.

Trump’s behaviour appeared not calculated but impulsive—not a master politician weaponizing institutional power but a man-child using the presidency to settle personal vendettas.

The irony cuts deep: Sheen, having spent years playing a president of wisdom and restraint, now stands outside power offering spiritual advice to an actual president who exhibits precisely none of the virtues Bartlet embodied. Spacey’s Frank Underwood, having demonstrated how a brilliant psychopath might systematically accumulate power, offers no template for understanding Trump, whose power relies on neither calculation nor institutional mastery but rather on the support of millions who apparently prefer his chaotic authenticity to political professionalism.

What remains unclear is whether American political culture can recover the idealism that animated “The West Wing” or whether we have surrendered permanently to the cynicism of “House of Cards.” Martin Sheen’s recent intervention suggests that idealism survives, at least among those nostalgic for the imagined presidencies of previous decades.

Yet the persistence of Trump’s political viability suggests that vast portions of the electorate have embraced something closer to Underwood’s operating assumption: that politics is fundamentally transactional, that leaders are rarely virtuous, and that voting becomes about strategic advantage rather than moral principle.

The real president in office, meanwhile, continues to generate daily evidence that he reads no scripts, consults no Shakespearean passages, and exhibits little interest in the counsel that fictional presidents—whether idealistic or villainous—have traditionally offered.

James Comey fought his battle with Trump in both courtrooms and memoirs, in testimony and dramatic reconstruction, yet the contest between reel and reality remains unresolved. We remain trapped between the leader we imagined on television and the leader we elected, unable to synthesize the lessons of either into coherent political wisdom. (IPA Service)