A major campaign drive is underway in Bihar as senior Rahul Gandhi arrives to address two high-profile rallies in the districts of Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, marking his formal return to the state’s electoral theatre since early September. At both gatherings he will share the stage with Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, aiming to project unity ahead of the assembly vote scheduled for November. His first stop is the reserved constituency of Sakra in Muzaffarpur, where Congress has fielded candidate Umesh Ram, followed by a rally in Darbhanga backing the alliance nominee.

The campaign entry comes as the alliance grapples with internal discord over seat-sharing, a challenge the Congress hopes to brush aside by placing its most senior figures at the forefront. Key leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany Rahul Gandhi in the coming weeks to fortify the alliance’s ground mobilisation. The campaign schedule includes approximately 12 stops from late October through early November and signals a shift toward aggressive outreach by the opposition ahead of the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, with counting set for November 14.

The rally in Sakra is especially significant: the constituency is reserved and Congress hopes to reverse the runner-up position held by Umesh Ram in 2020. Holding the meeting alongside Tejashwi Yadav is intended to underscore a united front despite unresolved disagreements within the alliance. Later in Darbhanga, the joint rally will attempt to build momentum in a region that also votes in phase one. The Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto titled “Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran” amid these efforts, with Congress leader Pawan Khera labelling rival promises from the ruling alliance as mere “jumla.”

Campaign strategists say the opposition is facing a steep hill: the National Democratic Alliance remains led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who have already made multiple appearances across the state. Despite the NDA’s front-foot posture, the Congress believes that Rahul Gandhi’s prominent return can re-energise its base and shift narratives in contested segments. Union and state-level leaders from both sides are scheduling overlapping rallies, signalling intensifying competition.

The seat-sharing framework within the alliance remains fluid. In a bid to retain coherence, Tejashwi Yadav has accepted the chief ministerial nomination while the Congress and its allies negotiate contesting numbers. The VIP’s chief Mukesh Sahani is projected as deputy chief minister should the alliance succeed. Analysts note that delayed seat allocations and overlaps between alliance partners risk outer-layer friction, particularly at key constituencies like Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, which carry substantial symbolic and electoral weight. The Congress hopes the rallies will tamp down doubts among its cadre and voters.