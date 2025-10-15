Wed 15 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

NEW DELHI: Four emerging technologies — AI, robotics, advanced energy systems and sensor networks — are poised to reshape global labour markets with the greatest impact expected in seven core sectors employing 80 per cent of workers worldwide, a study said on Tuesday.

These technologies will create new opportunities to boost productivity and transform jobs in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transport and logistics, business and management, and healthcare sectors, the World Economic Forum said in its ‘Jobs of Tomorrow: Technology and the Future of the World’s Largest Workforces’ report.

Unlocking this productivity potential and managing risks will require concerted actions such as mobilising investment capital, accelerating global technology diffusion and ensuring inclusive access, the WEF said.

“The path of technology development will be determined by decisions made now and in the coming years,” said Till Leopold, Head of Work, Wages, and Job Creation, WEF.

“Understanding which technologies will be most transformative and how they will transform seven job families that make up almost 80 per cent of the world’s workers is crucial to anticipating their impact and driving towards positive outcomes,” Leopold said.

While the global debate has focused on desk-based office jobs, the report highlighted how emerging technologies are also driving real-world change beyond such occupations.

Drone technology is already enabling efficient urban deliveries in the United Arab Emirates and for transporting critical supplies – such as medical equipment – to rural Ghana.

Rooftop renewable energy systems in several African countries are stabilising frontline workers’ hours, preventing them from being sent home during power cuts, while creating demand for energy system professionals. Energy generation and storage technologies are also transforming the wholesale and retail trade workforce. In South Africa, Nigeria and India, wholesalers are implementing rooftop solar panels and batteries to avoid outages and reduce diesel use, the WEF noted.

This enables jobs to shift towards energy system monitoring, refrigeration management and predictive maintenance, and stabilises hours for frontline staff who used to be sent home during power cuts, it added.

In wholesale and retail trade, the report said AI integration into click-and-collect processes is changing the workforce in Africa, India and Latin America, the WEF said.

The report also showcased how semi-automated construction equipment is reducing physical strain on workers and improving safety. Additionally, robotics combined with AI data processing could redesign the patient journey and the workforce in the healthcare sector, it said.

The study called for tailored collaborative action from employers, governments and technology developers to maximise the benefits of the transformations ahead.

Source: The Pioneer