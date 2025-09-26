By Sushil Kutty

US President Donald Trump, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the current power troika in the subcontinent. When two of them meet, Trump and Munir, Pakistanis puff up their chests. What happens when Sharif also gets invited to the meeting? Trump, Sharif and Munir were in the Oval Office on Thursday and Pakistanis find themselves on Cloud 9. Without doubt Indians aren’t. Trump’s climbing tariffs don’t seem to bother Pakistan at all, whereas India is bracing to handle Trump’s impending tariff hike on pharmaceuticals and kitchen cabinets!

So, Trump is treating unfair which country, India or Pakistan, which appears to be a more strategic partner to the United States than India would ever be, definitely not as long as Trump’s adult children have strategic crypto-currency ties with shady crypto-strategists in Pakistan. From photos appearing in the media, Trump, Sharif and Munir sit comfortable, the vibes friendly; Trump seated sunk in his chair, Gen. Munir as if he was in his farmhouse and Shehbaz Sharif as if perched to snap at a morsel coming his way.

Asim Munir was hosted once, for lunch at the White House. This time there’s Sharif too. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump called Sharif and Munir “great leaders”. Trump has also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “great leader”. In world history only North Korean heads of state, the “Kims”, have been referred to as “Great leaders”. But for Sharif and Munir, it is a sign of thaw in US-Pakistan ties. Sharif at least must have taken the feeling to bed, Munir did it during the American summer.

“We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they’re coming, and they may be in this room right now,” Trump told reporters. The meeting was sweetened by a trade deal between the US and Pakistan.

Trump had met Sharif at the UNGA, where Trump nudged escalators and teleprompters with asides. If Trump missed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he did not reveal with word or gesture. Instead he filled up the gap with a multilateral meeting with leaders of Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Turkiye. But Sharif and Munir got special treatment, a different class in their own, President’s special guests; what Rubio would have been doing is a mystery cloaked secrecy unless Marco is a closet crypto-genius.

Sharif arrived at the White House around 4.52 pm. The Pakistani PM’s motorcade was seen leaving the White House around 6.18 pm. An hour-plus, Trump spent in the company of the “Great Leader” from Pakistan. Reports that Sharif was made to wait for half an hour were rubbished. Trump dare not slight Pakistani leaders in these times of Nobel. Trump was just completing his business of the day.

Important thing is Sharif and Munir, as also Pakistan, is basking in Trump and USA’s attention and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is even avoiding the escalators and teleprompters in the United Nations, unable to lend his voice to the world’s top diplomatic body, created by, according to American UN historians, by President Truman and now threatened with extinction by President Donald Trump. Question is will Prime Minister Modi emerge from Trump’s shadow and into the limelight?

The US and Pakistan are strategic security partners in South Asia. They were during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. Then during the “war on terror”. Pakistan continued to support terrorism. Osama bin Laden was hiding in Pakistan. Now Trump’s children are hiding in Pakistan. It is the same. Islamabad and Washington exist on “nothing but lies and deceit” is the decent way to describe US-Pakistan ties.

Pakistan and the US have signed a new deal. Actually two memorandums of understanding (MoUs), signed in the presence of Sharif and Munir on September 8.One, Pakistan supplying critical minerals and rare earth elements to the US. A US firm will invest $500m in Pakistani minerals. Trump has pledged to work with Pakistan to develop its “massive oil reserves”.

US and Pakistan have also agreed to a trade agreement that will allow Washington to help develop Pakistan’s oil reserves.

All in all a great deal of warmth is flowing between the US and Pakistan. Pakistan is up the creek with a paddle. And India is way down the US creek without a paddle. All Modi has to do is stop buying Russian crude and Trump will be back responding to Modi’s hugs like before. Modi even got to meet First Lady Melania. Asim and Sharif haven’t so far. But Sharif and Munir have retold Trump’s claim that he stopped a nuclear war. With more tariff hikes coming India’s way, Prime Minister Modi has to make decisions. (IPA Service)