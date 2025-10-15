Madhya Pradesh police told a district court that the arrested paediatrician, Dr Praveen Soni, has confessed under interrogation to receiving a 10 % commission from Sresan Pharmaceuticals for prescribing the Coldrif cough syrup linked to child fatalities. The prosecution argued his admission forms a vital piece of evidence in a case now mired in allegations of medical collusion and regulatory failure.

According to the court documents, Dr Soni claimed that for every bottle of Coldrif he prescribed, he was paid approximately ₹2.5, amounting to 10 % of the per–bottle price. Investigators assert he prescribed the syrup to young children despite mounting clinical signs of urine retention and kidney distress—symptoms later tied to diethylene glycol poisoning. The court was informed the confession was recorded in a statement submitted to the sessions court.

The bail application filed on behalf of Dr Soni was rejected, with the court judging that a prima facie case has been established. The judge noted that granting bail at this stage might allow the accused to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, given his local standing. The matter is being heard by Additional Sessions Judge Goutam Kumar Gujre.

On the defence side, Dr Soni’s counsel dismissed the confession as “fabricated and legally worthless,” asserting that the police drafted a narrative to support their case. The lawyer maintained that there is no independent evidence of the 10 % commission, and that the physician acted in good faith in prescribing a medicine long accepted in paediatric therapy.

Police investigators emphasised, however, that Dr Soni continued prescribing Coldrif even after observing signs of renal dysfunction in patients. The prosecution claims he ignored clinical feedback and multiple warnings, which amounts to gross negligence or complicity. They further highlighted that he prescribed the syrup to children below four years—contravening a December 2023 advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services that fixed-dose combinations should not be used for that age bracket.

The Coldrif cough syrup was certified by lab tests to contain approximately 48.6 % diethylene glycol, well beyond safety thresholds. The substance is known to induce acute kidney failure and has been implicated in the deaths of at least 23 children across Chhindwara and Betul districts. The product has been officially banned, its manufacturer’s licence revoked, and multiple officials from the company have been detained.

Criminal charges against Dr Soni include provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The Special Investigation Team is tracing the supply chain, including distributors and retailers connected to the syrup’s distribution. Authorities have already suspended the licence of Kataria Pharmaceuticals, a Jabalpur distributor, after investigators discovered the company was storing Coldrif in an unauthorised warehouse without proper refrigeration or documentation.