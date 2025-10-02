Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that demographic change now poses a greater danger to national unity than infiltration or external pressures. He cautioned that fractures along caste, language, and regional lines could erode the country’s foundational ethos of “unity in diversity.”

Modi framed social equality as integral to national cohesion, arguing that the most consequential challenges confronting the country are no longer solely external but emerge from internal demographic dynamics. He said conspiracies to alter population structure cannot be divorced from internal security and long-term peace, declaring that these compelled him to announce a “Demography Mission” from the Red Fort earlier this year.

The Prime Minister warned that divisions stoked by extremist ideologies, regionalism, and caste disputes, when fomented by external actors, threaten to deepen fissures within society. He insisted that the principle of unity in diversity must be continuously reinforced, or India’s strength would erode.

At the same event, Modi released a commemorative ₹100 coin and a postal stamp marking the RSS’s hundred-year journey. The plaque features the national emblem and Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra, and the stamp evokes the image of RSS volunteers participating in the 1963 Republic Day parade. He described the celebrations as symbolically timed with Vijayadashami, underscoring the festival’s connotation of triumph over falsehood.

The speech rekindles a debate over migration, religious demography and political identity. Critics of Modi’s earlier remarks around infiltration had accused him of targeting minority communities and stoking polarising tropes ahead of critical state elections. In his address Wednesday, he reasserted that he views demographic change as a security challenge, not a mere political divide.

Opposition parties quickly pushed back. A senior Congress spokesperson labelled the coin and stamp release “provocative,” arguing the RSS should not assume an exalted status at public expense. The opposition also flagged the language of demographic threats as reminiscent of exclusionary narratives.

Political analysts see the speech as part of a broader ideological assertion. Since coming to power, Modi and his party have emphasised cultural nationalism and demographic balance, including investigations into migration, citizenship, and population policy across border states. The unveiling of the “Demography Mission” in August further institutionalised this focus.

Some demographers and civil society groups caution against interpreting demographic change exclusively through the lens of conflict. They argue that India’s population dynamics already entail deep regional variation, fertility decline, and migration flows across states. Many contend that social inequality, access to health and education, and economic disparity remain more immediate threats to cohesion than speculated conspiracies of manipulation.

Within RSS circles, the centenary event reinforced the Sangh’s role as ideological anchor. Swayamsevaks and affiliated bodies were praised for their work in tribal upliftment and social welfare, with Modi crediting them for bridging development gaps in remote regions. He invoked the principle of “Na Hindu Patito Bhavet,” meaning “no Hindu should be deemed inferior,” to reaffirm the RSS’s longstanding mission.

On the diplomatic front, the speech may complicate India’s ties with neighbouring countries whose citizens are implicated in migration discourses. Governments that host Indian minorities or critics abroad may view the rhetoric as inflaming cross-border tensions.

Domestically, the timing—with several forthcoming state elections—adds weight to the political reading of his address. The demography line may reshape campaign agendas, particularly in states with closely contested communal politics.